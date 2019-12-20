Monaco Telecom acquires Vodaphone Malta

[caption id="attachment_1776" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Supporters of the Istanbul soccer team Fenerbahçe have been banned from Monaco on Wednesday night, causing some fans to claim an outbreak of “racism”. Turkish fans have themselves been accused of racism in the past, with Didier Drogba in particular expressing outrage over “monkey” chants from Fenerbahçe fans in a Turkish derby game three years ago. The Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture has also banned supporters of the Turkish club from all travel in the Alpes-Maritimes department of France. In addition, AS Monaco has reminded all spectators at the Wednesday night Champions League qualifier that the there will be a security perimeter around the stadium with bag checks and metal detectors, pat-downs of all persons entering the stadium, and a strict ban on helmets and bags, which must be left in the secure lockers provided. All stadium gates will be closed 30 minutes after kick-off and there will be no re-admittance for anyone leaving the stadium during the match. Spectators are advised to arrive at the Stade Louis-II early to ensure smooth entrance to the stadium. As previously announced by Monaco Life, alcohol sales will be banned in Fontvieille, Condamine and Port Hercule from 2:30 pm until kick-off.