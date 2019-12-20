Monaco Telecom acquires Vodaphone Malta

Friday, December 20, 2019
An acquisition deal has been struck between Monaco Telecom and Vodaphone Malta (VFML) for a cash consideration equal to an enterprise value of €250 million.
Monaco’s Young Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) followed up a successful first edition of its Entrepreneurship Trophies in 2018 with another this year by awarding three Monegasque companies.
AMADE and MonacoTech have launched a mobile app that will help protect children on the African continent and provide them with access to education and health services.
The week ahead is set to be dominated by sentiment towards the US-China trade dispute, though on the data front looks quieter than previous weeks as we enter the festive period.