Business & Finance

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Monaco Telecom acquires Vodaphone Malta

Monaco Telecom acquires Vodaphone Malta

By Cassandra Tanti - December 20, 2019

An acquisition deal has been struck between Monaco Telecom and Vodaphone Malta (VFML) for a cash consideration equal to an enterprise value of €250 million.

The sale, if approved by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) – the Maltese government’s regulatory agency – will mean a 100% take-over of the operator with completion expected as soon as the first quarter of the 2020 calendar year.

A previous merger had been planned for VFML and Melita in 2017, but that merger was blocked as the two companies were unable to meet conditions stipulated by the MCA.

Vodaphone, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, had a turnover at the end of the last fiscal year in Malta of €82 million in revenue, €32 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and €19 million in operating free cash flow.  

Monaco Telecom has already had another successful procurement with the purchase of EPIC, formerly known as MTN Cyprus, and is now Cyprus’s second largest mobile operator, as well as other holdings in Ireland and Switzerland.

Following the completion, Vodaphone Malta will operate under the Vodaphone brand for a transitional period.

 

Monaco imposes security clampdown

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1776" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Supporters of the Istanbul soccer team Fenerbahçe have been banned from Monaco on Wednesday night, causing some fans to claim an outbreak of “racism”. Turkish fans have themselves been accused of racism in the past, with Didier Drogba in particular expressing outrage over “monkey” chants from Fenerbahçe fans in a Turkish derby game three years ago. The Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture has also banned supporters of the Turkish club from all travel in the Alpes-Maritimes department of France. In addition, AS Monaco has reminded all spectators at the Wednesday night Champions League qualifier that the there will be a security perimeter around the stadium with bag checks and metal detectors, pat-downs of all persons entering the stadium, and a strict ban on helmets and bags, which must be left in the secure lockers provided. All stadium gates will be closed 30 minutes after kick-off and there will be no re-admittance for anyone leaving the stadium during the match. Spectators are advised to arrive at the Stade Louis-II early to ensure smooth entrance to the stadium. As previously announced by Monaco Life, alcohol sales will be banned in Fontvieille, Condamine and Port Hercule from 2:30 pm until kick-off.

MEB meets with business leaders in Naples

The Chamber of Commerce’s Monaco Economic Board (MEB) met last week with almost 100 institutional and private company directors in the Italian city with the goal of building stronger ties to the Campania region.

Three events were held over two days, from 21st to 23rd October, and were attended by representatives from the MEB as well as delegates from Richelieu Bank, Mazza Immobilier and Engineering and Energy.

Think tank Trinità dei Monti hosted a business meeting for 80 on Monday. Tuesday morning there was an assembly with the Naples Chamber of Commerce, where letters of intent were signed announcing new mutual economic cooperation between the two parties. That evening, an event with members of the Neapolitan Club of Ambassadors, a club of economic and institutional players with links to Monaco, met at the Circolo Nazionale dell’Unione.

As a close neighbour, Italy is an important ally with regard to trade and business development and these meetings have solidified the already good relations between the two regions.

The Monaco Economic Board will return to Italy from 8th to 10th November, meeting with business leaders and officials in Turin.

 

 