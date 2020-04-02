Weather
16 ° C
16°C
7°C
Sunny
Saturday, April 4, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 64 in Monaco: 3 cured, 11 hospitalised, 1 in ICU

Monaco Telecom acquisition complete

Monaco Telecom acquisition complete

By Stephanie Horsman - April 2, 2020

The Maltese Communication Authority has approved a €250 million corporate contract between Monaco Telecom and Malta’s leading telecommunications company, Vodaphone Malta.

The deal, which was completed on 31st March, makes Monaco Telecom the sole shareholder of Vodaphone Malta. They will benefit from the current 256,000 customers and plan to slowly transition from the Vodaphone brand.

Monaco Telecom said that it will focus on driving network investment and innovation to appeal more to Maltese customers.

“We are very pleased to conclude this acquisition and to have been able to obtain all the necessary authorisations in Malta,” said Martin Péronnet, Managing Director of Monaco Telecom. “We are conscious of the special responsibility of telecommunication services in the global crisis that we are experiencing, and our ambition is to bring all our quality know-how and innovation to the service of individuals and companies in Malta.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Monaco Telecom has announced Tamas Banyai as Vodaphone Malta’s new CEO. Mr Banyai was in charge of the Consumer Business Unit before his new appointment.

Monaco Telecom took over Cypress-based Epic in 2018 and is looking to further expand in the Mediterranean. Since the successful launch of 5G in the Principality, the company has proven they are on the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, their international experience coupled with expertise in the internet, television and mobile sectors makes this new acquisition another feather in their cap.

Monaco Telelcom is jointly owned by the government of Monaco and NJJ Capital, an investment company controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel. Alongside his interest in NJJ Capital, Niel owns 71 per cent of Iliad, which operates mobile services in both France and Italy.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDubai Expo 2020 postponed
Next articleFree online wellness event this weekend

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

April 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco Telecom acquisition complete

Stephanie Horsman

The Maltese Communication Authority has approved a €250 million corporate contract between Monaco Telecom and Malta’s leading telecommunications company, Vodaphone Malta.

0
April 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Back to business at Larvotto construction site

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is reopening the Larvotto construction site to workers, saying the beach project is “essential for the development of the Principality”.

0
April 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Request for Extraordinary Minimum Income

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s self-employed entrepreneurs will have access to a minimum monthly income as part of the government’s new economic measures, effective immediately.

0
March 31, 2020 | Business & Finance

€280 million to cover Monaco’s workers

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s government has announced another raft of economic measures to support employees impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

0
MORE STORIES

Barclays Monaco: an active commitment to children

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5315" align="alignnone" width="709"]Philippe Verdier, founder of No Finish Line, Ariane Favaloro, President of Children & Future, Dr François Bourlon of Cardio-Thoracic Centre and Francesco Grosoli, CEO Barclays Wealth & Investment Management EMEA. Photo: CCM/PALOMBA Philippe Verdier, founder of No Finish Line, Ariane Favaloro, President of Children & Future, Dr François Bourlon of Cardio-Thoracic Centre and Francesco Grosoli, CEO Barclays Wealth & Investment Management EMEA. Photo: CCM/PALOMBA[/caption] On September 28 at 2pm at the Cardio-Thoracic Centre of Monaco (CTCM), Francesco Grosoli, General Manager - Wealth & Investment Management EMEA and Monaco joined by Robin Reynolds, Director, Head of Events, EMEA, of Barclays London presented children at the hospital with robots that had been built by Barclays staff during an unprecedented team building exercise in humanitarianism. This presentation was made in the presence of the Directorate of Cardio-Thoracic Centre and Dr François Bourlon. Last April, part of Barclays staff (Monaco, Dubai, Switzerland, London) were put into teams to put together 2-foot Meccanoid G15 robots with 6 motors and 621 pieces. It took more than 2 hours to build the 4 interactive robots, which were distributed, along with four tablets, to the children in the hospital at Cardio-Thoracic Centre. A cheque for € 15,000 was presented by Philippe Verdier, founder of NFL and the Monaco association Children & Future, along with the president Ariane Favaloro. Mr Verdier, whose association was created in 2001 under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II (who runs the No Finish Line circuit every year) and has had Princess Stephanie as a marraine (godmother) since 2005, commented, “It’s incredible that this small country can open up to children. Children & Future’s main mission is to fund projects to assist children suffering or in need. The majority of their funding goes to the Cardio-Thoracic Centre, via Monaco Collectif Humanitaire, which mobilises its teams to save children with serious heart defects who have no suitable hospital facilities.

Since its creation in 1987, CTCM has been a major player in supporting seriously ill children by ensuring cardiology diagnosis, surgery and paediatric intensive care. Forty operations are performed each year, sometimes as many as 4 to 5 a week, with a zero percent mortality rate thanks to the expertise of its medical and surgical teams and the dedication of all staff, as well as the involvement of several associations essential to transportation and childcare.

People think it is easy for children, from these countries, like Senegal or Nigeria, to come to Monaco,” Dr François Bourlon said. “But it’s very stressful for these sick children to travel to Nice by plane, and then be transported here to Monaco. And then they have stay with a host family, sometimes for a few weeks but other times for months.”

By its direct involvement and financial donation, Barclays Monaco underlines its commitment to helping seriously ill children. “It’s our duty as a major financial institution, local and globally, to help the community and, after the crisis, to be perceived differently,” Mr Grosoli told Monaco Life. “Much like a house without electricity, a society without banks doesn’t work. We need to give more to humanity – more time, more money and more effort – to those in need. After all, nothing is as important as a child’s smile.” Barclays Monaco has been a supporter of the No Finish Line since 2005. [caption id="attachment_5314" align="alignleft" width="300"]Mr Grosoli with 4-year-old waiting for heart surgery. Mr Grosoli with 4-year-old waiting for heart surgery.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_5313" align="alignleft" width="300"]The program needs host families. The program needs host families.[/caption]             Article first published September 30, 2016

Hybrid cloud to fastrack digital transition

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
The government has announced plans to work with Amazon Web Services to create a hybrid cloud for the Principality, signalling a major step in Monaco’s digital transition and its efforts to build and safeguard the economy. This latest move is part of the dynamic strategy that Monaco has of being a leading digital player thanks to the ‘Extended Monaco’ program launched by HSH Prince Albert II last April. At the same time, the Prince's Government is examining the establishment of a Monegasque company to operate this cloud. Hybrid cloud refers to a mixed computing, storage, and services environment made up of on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services, and a public cloud — such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) — with orchestration among these various platforms. In concrete terms, this cloud will make it possible for the government to implement and accelerate public digital initiatives such as e-government, education and healthcare. The cloud will, for example, be the basis of Smart City services for better mobility management in Monaco. It will also boost the Principality’s economic attractiveness by offering players access to the most advanced digital solutions while reducing IT costs and increasing the security of infrastructures. The Monegasque cloud infrastructure will offer access to all services while providing sovereignty and security for the data that will be hosted in the Principality. Monaco will therefore be one of the few states in the world to have a sovereign data hosting structure.    