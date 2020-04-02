Monaco Telecom acquisition complete

Saturday, April 4, 2020
The Maltese Communication Authority has approved a €250 million corporate contract between Monaco Telecom and Malta’s leading telecommunications company, Vodaphone Malta.
The deal, which was completed on 31st March, makes Monaco Telecom the sole shareholder of Vodaphone Malta. They will benefit from the current 256,000 customers and plan to slowly transition from the Vodaphone brand.
Monaco Telecom said that it will focus on driving network investment and innovation to appeal more to Maltese customers.
“We are very pleased to conclude this acquisition and to have been able to obtain all the necessary authorisations in Malta,” said Martin Péronnet, Managing Director of Monaco Telecom. “We are conscious of the special responsibility of telecommunication services in the global crisis that we are experiencing, and our ambition is to bring all our quality know-how and innovation to the service of individuals and companies in Malta.”
To ensure a smooth transition, Monaco Telecom has announced Tamas Banyai as Vodaphone Malta’s new CEO. Mr Banyai was in charge of the Consumer Business Unit before his new appointment.
Monaco Telecom took over Cypress-based Epic in 2018 and is looking to further expand in the Mediterranean. Since the successful launch of 5G in the Principality, the company has proven they are on the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, their international experience coupled with expertise in the internet, television and mobile sectors makes this new acquisition another feather in their cap.
Monaco Telelcom is jointly owned by the government of Monaco and NJJ Capital, an investment company controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel. Alongside his interest in NJJ Capital, Niel owns 71 per cent of Iliad, which operates mobile services in both France and Italy.
Since its creation in 1987, CTCM has been a major player in supporting seriously ill children by ensuring cardiology diagnosis, surgery and paediatric intensive care. Forty operations are performed each year, sometimes as many as 4 to 5 a week, with a zero percent mortality rate thanks to the expertise of its medical and surgical teams and the dedication of all staff, as well as the involvement of several associations essential to transportation and childcare.
People think it is easy for children, from these countries, like Senegal or Nigeria, to come to Monaco,” Dr François Bourlon said. “But it’s very stressful for these sick children to travel to Nice by plane, and then be transported here to Monaco. And then they have stay with a host family, sometimes for a few weeks but other times for months.”By its direct involvement and financial donation, Barclays Monaco underlines its commitment to helping seriously ill children. “It’s our duty as a major financial institution, local and globally, to help the community and, after the crisis, to be perceived differently,” Mr Grosoli told Monaco Life. “Much like a house without electricity, a society without banks doesn’t work. We need to give more to humanity – more time, more money and more effort – to those in need. After all, nothing is as important as a child’s smile.” Barclays Monaco has been a supporter of the No Finish Line since 2005. [caption id="attachment_5314" align="alignleft" width="300"] Mr Grosoli with 4-year-old waiting for heart surgery.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_5313" align="alignleft" width="300"] The program needs host families.[/caption] Article first published September 30, 2016