Monaco Telecom confirmed for customer security

By Stephanie Horsman - December 8, 2020

Monaco Telecom has just received ISO 27001 certification for the hosting of customers in its Data Centre, a further step in promoting the digital attractiveness of the Principality.

ISO27001 is the international standard that sets out the specifications for an information security management system. It helps organisations manage their information security by addressing people and processes as well as technology.

Carried out by Certi-Trust, this accreditation ensures that security requirements are taken into account in the company’s data centre management. This includes the infrastructure and operation of the company, the information systems utilised, site layout and their security access, team skills, back-up systems and the resumption of activity in the event of an accident.

The certification is the gold standard amongst digital players and is synonymous with reliability and competitiveness according to tough international standards. Receiving this certification is another step in promoting the digital attractiveness of the Principality by giving clients an added sense of security.

“ISO 27001 certification is the culmination of a fundamental approach for the excellence of our hosting services in Monaco,” said Managing Director of Monaco Telecom Martin Péronnet. “It attests to the progress made by the entire organisation in improving the safety and reliability of our processes. We owe it to our customers who trusted us to host their servers in Monaco. The Principality’s digital transformation and the development of its digital economy can now rely on infrastructures that meet the highest international quality standards.”

 

 

Protected marine plant moved

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_17501" align="alignnone" width="509"]Photo: DC Photo: DC[/caption] As part of the Larvotto land extension project, the Prince's Government has launched an ambitious transplant operation for Posidonia, a protected underwater plant. A significant portion of the plants has been moved to two sites: within the Larvotto reserve and at the foot of the Fontvieille dyke. Bouygues Travaux Publics, which is carrying out the maritime infrastructure works in collaboration with Trasomar and Andromède Océanologie, has just completed the transplantation of 500 square metres of the plant. Posidonia oceanica is emblematic of the Mediterranean. Today it’s a protected species and constitutes a major marine ecosystem with a large biodiversity. It is also a source of oxygen and a trap for carbon. There is currently no proven method for such a transplantation operation. Prior to the move, a scientific research operation was conducted to optimise posidonia displacement involving 637 metal baskets covered with canvas of biodegradable coconut fibres. Pierre Descamp, managing director of Andromède Océanologie, has been involved in the project for more than two years. He said: "Replanting the posidonia in the reserve was quite simple: we dug several holes in the sediment to the width of our specimens and once the plant was installed, we filled the interstices. In order to maintain its characteristic structure in a herbarium, the baskets were tightened to the maximum.” In Fontvieille, the relocation took place differently. Planters were installed 14 metres deep to accommodate the baskets. The baskets were set with sediment so that the plant could live and develop there. Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development, said: "After the displacement of 147 large molluscs from the area of the future extension to the Larvotto reserve, transplantation of 500 square metres of posidonia is the second major operation in the preparatory environmental work. A follow-up over 10 years, will ensure the success of the movement of this protected and emblematic species.”

