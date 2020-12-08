Monaco Telecom confirmed for customer security

Monaco Telecom has just received ISO 27001 certification for the hosting of customers in its Data Centre, a further step in promoting the digital attractiveness of the Principality.

ISO27001 is the international standard that sets out the specifications for an information security management system. It helps organisations manage their information security by addressing people and processes as well as technology.

Carried out by Certi-Trust, this accreditation ensures that security requirements are taken into account in the company’s data centre management. This includes the infrastructure and operation of the company, the information systems utilised, site layout and their security access, team skills, back-up systems and the resumption of activity in the event of an accident.

The certification is the gold standard amongst digital players and is synonymous with reliability and competitiveness according to tough international standards. Receiving this certification is another step in promoting the digital attractiveness of the Principality by giving clients an added sense of security.

“ISO 27001 certification is the culmination of a fundamental approach for the excellence of our hosting services in Monaco,” said Managing Director of Monaco Telecom Martin Péronnet. “It attests to the progress made by the entire organisation in improving the safety and reliability of our processes. We owe it to our customers who trusted us to host their servers in Monaco. The Principality’s digital transformation and the development of its digital economy can now rely on infrastructures that meet the highest international quality standards.”