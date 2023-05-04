Monaco to host Financial Times’ Business of Luxury Summit

The Principality of Monaco: a place where the worlds of luxury and business meet seamlessly. So where better for the Financial Times to hold its annual Business of Luxury Summit?

Set to take place later this month, from 21st to 23rd May at a variety of locations across the Principality, the Financial Times’ Business of Luxury Summit brings together leading executives, policymakers and entrepreneurs from across the luxury sector.

“High stakes luxury” is the tagline, an exploration of how the sector can continue to grow against a global backdrop of geopolitical and economical turmoil as well as meeting changing consumer demands and sustainability regulations is the objective.

The future of luxury

Over the course of two days, a plethora of big names will lead keynote speeches. Chaired by the Financial Times’ Fashion Editor Lauren Indvik, the multi-purpose event will see the likes of Prada Executive Director Lorenzo Bertelli discuss sustainability issues and Chloé CEO Riccardo Bellini talk about the rebirth of the brand in a new era. Diane von Furstenberg will look back on her impressive career, whilst a panel featuring Mulberry’s Thierry Andretta, Kerling’s Marie-Claire Daveu, SYKY’s Alice Delahunt and Bernstein analyst Luca Sola will consider “The Long View” of the luxury sector.

Topics such as watches, menswear, beauty, millennials, technology, trends and how to get shoppers back into stores will all have their place among the many conferences and roundtables, which can be experienced in-person and digitally for those not able to make the trip.

A gala dinner at Monte-Carlo Sporting will take place on Monday 22nd May; an intimate event ideal for networking and exchange with eminent figures of the luxury world.

Physical passes cost €4,099 while “digital delegates” can gain access to the talks as well as a networking and community area for €399.

For more information, please click here.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo of FT HTSI Editor Jo Ellison and Vogue Editor Edward Enninful courtesy of the Financial Times