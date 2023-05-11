Monaco to impose water restrictions from Saturday

The Principality will enter the ‘alert’ drought level this weekend as water supplies run worryingly low. Here are the restrictions that will be in force.

The Monaco government announced at a press conference on Thursday that it will now follow the same drought alert model as the neighbouring Alpes Maritimes department.

It is a response that the government says is necessary to help prevent the situation from getting worse.

On Friday, four levels of alert will be announced in Monaco’s Official Journal. The first level is vigilance, the second is alert, the third is heightened alert, and the fourth is crisis, stated Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

From Saturday, the entire Monegasque territory will enter the ‘alert’ level.

It means that the watering of lawns, flower beds, planters, green spaces and sports fields will be prohibited between 8am and 8pm.

The filling of swimming pools will be banned, as is the cleaning of facades and roofs.

The washing of boats or professional watercraft is restricted to specific time slots.

Meanwhile, the State will regulate street cleaning, however the government noted that the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement uses water from the Vallon de la Nut, which is unsuitable for human use anyway.

The Minister of State warned that the government will elevate the drought level if the situation worsens.

Photo by Monaco Life