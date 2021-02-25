Weather
15 ° C
15°C
7°C
Sunny
Thursday, February 25, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

12 Covid cases on 24 Feb, 37 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 123 home monitored, 1,683 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Monaco to strengthen border checks

Monaco to strengthen border checks

By Cassandra Tanti - February 25, 2021

As French Riviera towns prepare to go into lockdown this weekend, police in Monaco will be stepping up controls at all road, rail and air entry points to ensure that everyone is playing by the rules.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Minister of State Pierre Dartout said that Monaco will not be following the Alpes-Maritimes in imposing a weekend lockdown, however it will step up surveillance measures.

Therefore, for the weekend starting 6pm Friday 28th February, and the following weekend starting Friday 5th February, the public will notice a much stronger police presence at all entrance points into the Principality – on roads, the train station and even the heliport.

“There will be increased controls to ensure there is no escape from the rule,” said the minister.

While Monegasque residents are not under weekend lockdown, Pierre Dartout strongly discouraged citizens from travelling to the neighbouring French department which has an incidence rate three times the national average.

As a result, it was announced this week that the Alpes-Maritimes would be placed under partial lockdown for the next two weekends. The travel ban applies to all of Monaco’s neighbouring French towns including Beausoleil, Cap d’Ail, Castellar, Eze, Gorbio, La Turbie, Menton, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Sainte-Agnès.

On Thursday, it was announced that Dunkirk had been added to the list of places to go into lockdown this weekend. In total, 1.5 million people are affected, 1.1 million of those are in the Alpes-Maritimes alone.

 

Photo by Yevhenii Dubrovskyi on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Yacht Show gets an overhaul

Editors pics

February 25, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Yacht Show gets an overhaul

Organisers of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show are betting on a new badge system to better connect visitors and exhibitors and take the flagship event to another level.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0

daily

February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to strengthen border checks

Cassandra Tanti

As French Riviera towns prepare to go into lockdown this weekend, police in Monaco will be stepping up controls at all road, rail and air entry points to ensure that everyone is playing by the rules.

0
February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess helping to fight the digital divide

Stephanie Horsman

Connected Success, created by the Break Poverty Foundation to ensure that no child is left behind and supported by Princess Caroline and her AMADE Foundation, was launched in the Alpes-Maritimes.

0
February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s own manga powers ahead

Cassandra Tanti

The third volume in the Blitz series, the first and only manga produced in Monaco, is hitting stands this Friday.

0
February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Spring Arts Festival schedule

Stephanie Horsman

The Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival has confirmed they are going ahead as planned with their annual cultural event that spans five weekends from 13th March to 11th April.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco shipping company admits US pollution charges,...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_12628" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Blogtrepreneur Photo: Blogtrepreneur[/caption] A Monaco-based shipping company has been fined €1.84 million ($2.25 million) and one of its employees convicted in the US for discharging oil and throwing waste overboard off the Texas coast. Sea World Management & Trading Inc. and the master of the vessel, the Sea Faith, were convicted of maintaining false and incomplete records related to the discharge of oil and rubbish from the tanker that was en route to Corpus Christi at the time of the offences, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times. Edmond Fajardo was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $2,000 for ordering crew members to illegally discharge oily waste on five separate occasions between March 10 and March 18, while oil cargo residues and machinery space bilge water were discharged directly into the ocean, according to the US Department of Justice. The discharges were made without using pollution prevention equipment. Both the company and Fajardo admitted that the discharges were not recorded in the vessel's Oil Record Book. The company and Fajardo admitted also that he ordered crew members to throw plastics, empty steel drums, oily rags, batteries and empty paint cans overboard and into the ocean, the release said. None of those discharges were recorded, prosecutors said. Sea World Management and Fajardo both pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday, February 26. The company was fined over two million dollars and will serve a three-year probation period during which all of its vessels doing business in US ports must implement a "robust" Environmental Compliance Plan, officials said. The company claims on its website that it is committed “through continuous efforts to improve environmental performance in all areas required by the international regulations, laws and Company’s IMS towards a cleaner environment…” “Sea World Management was set up in February 1990, in Monaco, to provide Ship Management expertise to a pool of clients including Ship Investment Companies, Banks and privately held Shipping Companies,” the company also says on its website.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/fined-for-theft-in-monaco-from-prostitute/[ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="block" ihc_mb_who="2" ihc_mb_template="" ][/ihc-hide-content]

British Royal Wedding event presents Monaco with...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30741" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Monaco Challenge Photo: Facebook Monaco Challenge[/caption] A new non-profit Association, Monaco Challenge, will be holding its launch event to coincide with the British Royal Wedding on May 19. The initial event is the Monaco Tree Challenge, which is to plant a tree, over time, for every citizen and resident of Monaco – a total of 37,500 people. There will be other challenges to come. The venue is the Star Deck above Stars’n’Bars, where from noon guests can watch the wedding on the big screen. “There will be drinks and food, and everyone will be given a ‘tree kit’ to plant a tree, and chocolate which benefits the project,” the organisers say. There will also be the opportunity to donate a sum which will count towards tree planting elsewhere. The challenge supports Plant for the Planet’s campaign to plant a trillion trees globally. For each tree kit Forest Nation will plant another tree. Plant for the Planet has been planting trees globally since its formation by 9-year-old Felix Finkbeiner in 2008, in locations from the Philippines to Namibia. The organisers of the Monaco Challenge thank Landmark Trust – an independent provider of trust and fiduciary services – for their support of the Monaco Tree Challenge. To be "a part of hisTREEy" and the Monaco Tree Challenge at Stars'n'Bars (€30/person), RSVP before May 15 to monacochallenge@monaco.mc.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/trillion-tree-campaign-launches-in-monaco-with-gift-of-olive-sapling/