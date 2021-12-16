Monaco tourism targeting Middle Eastern travellers

Thursday, December 16, 2021
A new campaign from the Department of Tourism and Congress is aimed at bringing in travellers from the Middle East, highlighting the Principality’s five-star accommodations as well as the overall glamorous lifestyle.
Photo source: Monaco Government
Med Claims Compliance Corporation has secured $5.7 million in Series A funding for their AI platform, Remit One, from healthcare venture capital funds and investors, including three from Monaco.
Monaco’s Minister of External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi has been selected as Prince Albert’s new chief of staff as part of a total overhaul of his inner cabinet.
Sustainable luxury brand Marli Dresses has formed a partnership with former Guess model and Monaco socialite Victoria Silvstedt, creating a new line called the Wild Life Collection.