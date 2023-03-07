Monaco “turns its eyes to the future” at MEWS 2023 Conference

This May, Monaco will host the 2023 Metaverse Entertainment World Summit and Awards Show at One Monte-Carlo alongside a charity gala and ground-breaking exhibitions.

The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit and Awards Show (MEWS), held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, is running from 3rd to 5th May at One Monte-Carlo. On the agenda: exhibits, networking events, concepts, talks and experiences designed bring the ideas of tomorrow here to us today.

The organisers say it will be “a highly curated conference [with] break-out sessions, NFT, metaverse, AI, AR, tech and immersive experiences” centred on this fast-growing world.

One exhibitor is Phygicode, a company who has labelled itself as an incubator for brand exploration. It will be showcasing a one-of-a-kind piece of clothing that will be reimagined in phygital form. Camille Louise Jewellery is partnering on the experience and will be collaborating with Phygicode to create something completely new on the fashion front.

A charity gala and awards show will take place on 4th May at the Hotel Hermitage to celebrate the MEWS International Metaverse Awards Winners for 2023. The new laureats, comprised of 10 break-out metaverse and web3 talents, will be selected by a panel of global experts including: the founder of Art Day, Georg Bak; Martha Boeckenfeld, the Dean of the Metaverse Academy; and the CEO of Listen Charity, Tony Hollingsworth. Michelin-starred Yannick Alléno will provide the gourmet element of the night, which will be punctuated by a web3 illiusionist.

The basic definition of a metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social and economic connections. It is what many “in the know” believe will be the next iteration of the internet; a place where people can go and inhabit 3D virtual spaces, having experiences they could not in the physical world. As of now, it is not yet at the full-scale virtual reality stage, but is still popular and habitually accessed by consumers via niche apps for entertainment and games.

To be part of this exciting new world, to buy tickets or for more information, please click here.

Photo credit: Ed Wright / MEWS 2022