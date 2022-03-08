Monaco voices solidarity with Ukraine at special UN meeting

Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco’s Permanent Representative for Monaco to the United Nations spoke out at an emergency session held by the Security Council, condemning the aggressive acts of the Russians on Ukrainian soil, as per the sentiment of the Monegasque government.
Photo of the UN Security Council by Johannes EISELE / AFP
The latest report published by IMSEE has revealed that of the nearly 13,000 active people on boards and in decision-making positions in Monaco, nearly a third are women. It’s a slow but steady rise.
Monaco’s Permanent Representative to the UN has spoken out at an emergency session, condemning the aggressive acts of the Russians on Ukrainian soil, as per the sentiment of the Monegasque government.
Monaco Foundry has joined forces with Olam Ventures, the first global incubator for student entrepreneurs.
Get to know the new projects that business incubator MonacoTech has selected to support and nurture this year, which range from an algorithm that detects cancer to hybrid powertrains.