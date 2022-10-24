Monaco welcomes eight new ambassadors

Monaco welcomed a total of eight new ambassadors last week, giving the Principality new opportunities to forge strong relations with the representatives and their home countries.

It was a busy week on the diplomatic front in Monaco as Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Government Counsellor-Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, played host to two sets of new ambassadors who are making Monaco their latest missions.

Nigeria, Panama, San Marino and the United Arab Emirates

On Tuesday 18th October, Ambassadors Kayode Ibrahim Laro of Nigeria, Issamary Sanchez Ortega from Panama, Giovanni Luca Ghiotti of San Marino and Hend Manea Saeed Al Otaiba from the United Arab Emiratee were greeted in the Principality.

Malawi, Ireland, Mozambique and New Zealand

On Thursday, 20th October, Berro-Amadeï received four additional ambassadors: Naomi Aretha Ng of Malawi, Niall Burgess from Ireland, Alberto Maverengue Augusto from the Republic of Mozambique and Caroline Bilkey of New Zealand.

Each of the ambassadors presented letters of credence in a ceremony that was followed by a reception and lunch at the Hermitage Hotel.

Main photo credit: Manuel Vitali/Monaco Communications Department

Second photo credit: Michaël Alesi/Monaco Communications Department