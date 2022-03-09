Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

49 Covid cases 9 Mar, 13 hospitalised - 10 res, 3 in ICU - 1 res, 111 home monitored, 9,419 recoveries, 51 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

Monaco welcomes new Ambassadors, including from Ukraine

Monaco welcomes new Ambassadors, including from Ukraine

By Stephanie Horsman - March 9, 2022

The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.

On Tuesday 8th March, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, received the latest diplomatic representatives to the Principality for a welcome lunch at the Hermitage Hotel.

Gillian Elizabeth Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia, Georges Habsbourg-Lorraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary, Alaaeldin Zakaria Youssef Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, all met with Prince Albert II beforehand to offer Letters of Credence, before being taken onto the lunch.

Gillian Elizabeth Bird joined the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs in 1980, holding several positions over the years including Deputy Secretary from 2004 to 2014 and Australia’s first Ambassador to the Association of South Asian Nations from 2008 to 2013. From 2015 to 2019 she was Australia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Georges Habsbourg-Lorraine used his experiences in journalism and communication before settling in Hungary in 1996, where he was appointed Roving Ambassador to the Office of the Hungarian Prime Minister. President of the Hungarian Red Cross from 2004 to 2012, he was appointed in December 2020 as Hungarian Ambassador in Paris.

Entering the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991, Alaaeldin Zakaria Youssef held several positions before being appointed spokesperson for the Presidency from 2014 to 2017. Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations, the Conference Disarmament, the World Trade Organisation and the other International Organisations in Geneva from 2017 to 2020, he was then appointed Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Egypt to UNESCO.

Vadym Omelchenko has twice served as an advisor to the Speakers of the Ukrainian Parliament. He also led a group of advisers to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on economic reforms and served as a consultant to the Parliamentary Committee on Combating Organised Crime and Corruption. He has been the permanent delegate of Ukraine to UNESCO since 2020.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the matter of the conflict in Ukraine was discussed during lunch. The Monegasque authorities reiterated their support for the Ukrainian population stating that, since 2014, the Principality has called for respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

 

 

Photo: Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Laurent Anselmi, Chief of Staff of HSH Prince Albert II, surrounded by Georges Habsbourg-Lorraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary, Gillian Elizabeth Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia, Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine and Alaaeldin Zakaria Youssef, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Source: Stéphane Danna – Direction de la Communication

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleAnalysis: Versatile Vanderson cements claim for right-back slot
Next articleASM’s Rybolovlev backs Ukraine aid effort

Editors pics

March 1, 2022 | Business & Finance

MonacoTech welcomes six new start-ups for 2022

Get to know the new projects that business incubator MonacoTech has selected to support and nurture this year, which range from an algorithm that detects cancer to hybrid powertrains.

0
February 25, 2022 | Business & Finance

Interview: Restaurant guru Riccardo Giraudi

Beefbar founder Riccardo Giraudi talks about his exciting new vegan venture, the Leafbar, while revealing what it takes to make it in an industry that is not for the faint of heart… or stomach.

0
February 24, 2022 | Business & Finance

Third of Blue Fund still available

It’s been revealed that €7 million is left in Monaco's Blue Fund, which means there is plenty of scope for local businesses to make a digital upgrade and have around half the cost covered by the State.

0
February 21, 2022 | Business & Finance

Call for projects to encourage youth living around the Med  

An initiative designed to build bridges between young people and NGOs in Mediterranean countries is making its third call for new ideas.

0

daily

March 9, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco welcomes new Ambassadors, including from Ukraine

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.

0
March 9, 2022 | Business & Finance

UNITE forum coming to Monaco during GP

Stephanie Horsman

UNITE, a global platform to facilitate new partnerships and international trade, is being staged in Monaco during the GP when organisers hope to expand on the contacts and connections already made in the UAE.

0
March 8, 2022 | Business & Finance

Women business leaders on the rise, slowly

Stephanie Horsman

The latest report published by IMSEE has revealed that of the nearly 13,000 active people on boards and in decision-making positions in Monaco, nearly a third are women. It’s a slow but steady rise.

0
March 8, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco voices solidarity with Ukraine at special UN meeting

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Permanent Representative to the UN has spoken out at an emergency session, condemning the aggressive acts of the Russians on Ukrainian soil, as per the sentiment of the Monegasque government.

0
MORE STORIES

Serge Telle departs as Minister of State

Serge Telle has been awarded Commander of the Order of Grimaldi as his position as Minister of State of the Principality officially ends this week.

Minister of State “doing well” after testing...

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.