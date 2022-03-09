Monaco welcomes new Ambassadors, including from Ukraine

The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.

Photo: Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Laurent Anselmi, Chief of Staff of HSH Prince Albert II, surrounded by Georges Habsbourg-Lorraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary, Gillian Elizabeth Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia, Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine and Alaaeldin Zakaria Youssef, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Source: Stéphane Danna – Direction de la Communication