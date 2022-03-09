Monaco welcomes new Ambassadors, including from Ukraine

Thursday, March 10, 2022
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.
Photo: Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Laurent Anselmi, Chief of Staff of HSH Prince Albert II, surrounded by Georges Habsbourg-Lorraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary, Gillian Elizabeth Bird, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia, Vadym Omelchenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine and Alaaeldin Zakaria Youssef, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Source: Stéphane Danna – Direction de la Communication
The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.
UNITE, a global platform to facilitate new partnerships and international trade, is being staged in Monaco during the GP when organisers hope to expand on the contacts and connections already made in the UAE.
The latest report published by IMSEE has revealed that of the nearly 13,000 active people on boards and in decision-making positions in Monaco, nearly a third are women. It’s a slow but steady rise.
Monaco’s Permanent Representative to the UN has spoken out at an emergency session, condemning the aggressive acts of the Russians on Ukrainian soil, as per the sentiment of the Monegasque government.