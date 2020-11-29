Monaco welcomes new ambassadors

Sunday, November 29, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
4 new Covid cases on 28 Nov. brings total to 607: 10 hospitalised, 7 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 21 home monitored, 537 recoveries, 3 deaths
The Principality has received four new ambassadors this week from Japan, Spain, Czech Republic and India.
Photo from left to right: José Manuel Albares Bueno, Michal Fleischmann, Laurent Anselmi, Jawed Ashraf, and Junichi Ihara © Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi
Four weeks after France entered its second lockdown, the country will begin its gradual release, with stores reopening just in time for the busy Christmas period.
New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that the younger members of wealthy families are pushing ESG investing, acting as a common ground for the different generations.
Despite the current lockdown showing some positive results, French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher says a blanket re-opening of stores in time for the holiday rush is not a foregone conclusion.