Monaco welcomes new US ambassador

The new Ambassador of the United States to Monaco has presented her credentials to Prince Albert.

Denise Campbell Bauer is an experienced diplomat, a non-profit executive, and an advocate for women’s voices in politics. She served as United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium from August 2013 to January 2017, heading one of the largest embassies in Europe.

On Thursday 29th September, she was received by Prince Albert II at the Palace in Monaco. She presented her credentials as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to the Principality of Monaco. She is also the new Ambassador of the United States to the French Republic.

Photo source: Prince’s Palace