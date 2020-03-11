Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
14.6 ° C
16.1 °
12.8 °
82%
3.1kmh
75%
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

All cruise ships banned from entering Monaco's ports or territorial waters until 30th April, government announces in press briefing

Monaco welcomes seven new ambassadors

Monaco welcomes seven new ambassadors

By Stephanie Horsman - March 11, 2020

In the past weeks, Monaco has had the pleasure of welcoming seven new ambassadors and the appointment of a new general delegate of Quebec.

The first of the new ambassadors, from Slovenia, Peru and Niger, as well as the General Delegate were greeted on Monday 2nd March. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi held a lunch at the Hotel Hermitage after their letters of accreditation had been given to HSH Prince Albert II.

After completing a degree in Economic Sciences, Metka Ipavic began her diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia in 1992.

Cristina Ronquillo De Blodorn joined the Department of Political Affairs in Peru in 1976 and held posts within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at various embassies, including in Europe.

Having joined Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in 1987, Ado Elhadji Abou was appointed Head of the United Nations and International Conferences Department before being promoted to Director for the Middle East and Arab Nations.

An economist by education and an associate professor at HEC Montréal, Michèle Boisvert was Executive Vice-President, Business Outreach at the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ) investment fund, while also serving as Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications from 2012 to 2015.

From left to right: H.E. Mr Clyde Kull, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia; H.E. Ms Eva Descarrega Garcia, Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra; Mr Laurent Anselmi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation; H.E. Mr Joao Bernardo de Miranda, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and H.E. Mr Hércules do Nascimento Cruz, Ambassador of the Republic of Cape Verde © Government Communication/Manuel Vitali

 

The next group of ambassadors, from Estonia, Cape Verde, Angola, and Andorra, were received the following Monday 9th March. Laurent Anselmi held another lunch at the Hotel Hermitage following the official ceremony with the Sovereign Prince.

Clyde Kull joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991 as a political advisor. He was appointed as Estonia’s Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg in 1992, and has also served as Ambassador to Germany and to Tunisia.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic of Cape Verde in 1991, Hércules do Nascimento Cruz was appointed Head of the Department of Legal Affairs and Treaties in 1992, then as Head of Human Resources for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Joao Bernardo de Miranda has served in a number of roles within the Angolan Government, including as Deputy Minister for Information, Minister of Foreign Relations, Member of the National Assembly and Governor of the Province of Bengo. He was involved in the Angolan peace talks and was the African Union’s Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau. He is also a founding member of the Angolan Union of Journalists and has written three books.

A career diplomat, Eva Descarrega Garcia began as Minister-Counsellor and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the Principality of Andorra’s Embassy to Liechtenstein in 2003, and subsequently to Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Russia and the countries of the East, and to the Holy See.

 

TOP PHOTO: From left to right: Mr Massimo Michelis, Honorary Consul of Niger to Monaco; H.E. Mr Ado Elhadji Abou, Ambassador of the Republic of Niger; Ms Anne-Marie Boisbouvier, Advisor in the Prince’s Cabinet; Ms Michèle Boisvert, General Delegate of Quebec; Mr Laurent Anselmi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation; H.E. Ms Cristina Ronquillo De Blodorn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Peru; H.E. Ms Metka Ipavic, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Mr Jean-Baptiste Pastor, Honorary Consul of Peru to Monaco; and
Mr Marc Lecourt, Honorary General Consul of Slovenia to Monaco © Government Communication Department/Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe mighty have fallen
Next articleMonaco’s first UCI E-Mountain Bike race a success

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Business & Finance

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

March 11, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco welcomes seven new ambassadors

Stephanie Horsman

In the past weeks, Monaco has had the pleasure of welcoming seven new ambassadors and the appointment of a new general delegate of Quebec.

0
March 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Northern Italy in lockdown, Monaco situation stable

Cassandra Tanti

Italy has ordered the lockdown of the entire Lombardy region and some other provinces, isolating around 16 million people. Meanwhile, Monaco has still registered only one positive case of coronavirus to date.

0
March 7, 2020 | Business & Finance

New hotline set up for Covid-19

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has visited Monaco’s new coronavirus information centre, which is keeping the public informed and allowing questions to be answered by health professionals.

0
March 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

Coronavirus latest and how will it end?

Cassandra Tanti

There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region. Amid a call for calm, we take a look at the latest controls by Monaco’s government and how the outbreak is likely to end.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. June 1 – SCENOPHOBIA: original creation...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 1 June, 7.30 pm, Variety Theatre SCENOPHOBIA: original creation by Leslie Bourgeois with Leslie Bourgeois and Clément Peyons organised by Logoscope Information: 06 62 83 38 01

Director of Tourism removed from position, “not...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_25302" align="alignnone" width="959"]Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourism and Congress. Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourism and Congress. Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] According to Sovereign Order published in the Journal de Monaco on November 24, 2017, Guillaume Rose, Director of the Tourism and Convention Office of Monaco, has lost his job. The decree No. 6.678, relating to the transferring of an official, stated, "Mr. Guillaume Rose, Director of Tourism and Congress, is transferred, in the interests of service, as Technical Advisor to the Directorate of Human Resources and Training of Public Service." The move comes after Mr Rose was named as an official candidate on the Primo! party list for the national elections, which take place February 11, 2018. Prince Albert, having considered the deliberation of the Council of Government on November 23, as presented by the Minister of State, felt, by order of decree, that Mr Rose’s position was a conflict of interest. Primo! is the party set up by Stéphane Valeri, who was President of the Conseil National from 2003 to 2010. He was then appointed Minister of Health and Social Affairs by Prince Albert in 2010, and resigned from this post on May 24 of this year. Mr Rose, 48, was appointed Director on October 15, 2011. At the time, he was a national councillor – Chairman of the Social Interests and Diverse Business Committee – which he had held since 2008. (He lost his seat by election in 2013.) On Sunday, November 26, the Government issued a press statement on taking issue with reports that Mr Rose has been deprived of his rights to stand for election. The statement read: “Contrary to what has been communicated, Guillaume Rose is not being deprived of the right to stand for election in the Monegasque polls. “During the campaign period, he is in a position to free himself from his obligation to refrain from political activities, which is imposed upon members of the senior civil service, of which he is a member. “It is surprising that he should express his surprise, while his attention was repeatedly drawn to his situation and that solutions had been proposed to him. “Mr Rose could have avoided being transferred in the interest of the service (with the retention of his full salary) if he had opted for one of the several proposals that had been made to him, namely to take leave for exceptional or personal reasons. He could also have been released from his obligations while retaining his title and salary. "The measures that apply to him are not personal or as a target on a list, but rather they correspond to the impartiality expected of members of the senior civil service, which apply in all similar situations.” It's a race to the 2018 elections. Unlike the French elections, in Monaco there is only one round of voting, for which any Monegasque over the age 18 can cast a ballot. Seats are attributed by a mixture of “first past the post” and proportional representation, that is 16 seats out of the total 24 are attributed to the party that receives the majority, and the remaining 8 seats by proportional representation. Article first published November 25, 2017.
https://monacolife.net/stephane-valeri-moves-on/