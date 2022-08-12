Monaco Yacht Summit: tailor-made for yacht clients

The sixth edition of the Monaco Yacht Summit is set to take on 27th September, one day before the official opening of the Show.
The Monaco Yacht Summit is a “tailor-made event” for show visitors who have a project in the making, including those who are looking to buy or have recently purchased a yacht, or are looking at charters or building a new boat.
The summit features a panel of experts in the industry ranging from designers to brokers and builders to financial advisors, who will offer advice and give insider opinions on a variety of topics relating to yacht ownership and construction.
“The Monaco Yacht Summit aims at offering the ad hoc platform to deliver the superyacht intelligence for prospective clients and ensure the success of their next yachting experience.
“The event has become a tailor-made meeting between industry professionals and pre-qualified clients brought by the MYS organisers before meeting the next day on board the yachts exhibited at the show.”
The Monaco Yacht Summit is exclusively reserved for yacht owners and charterers, future clients or their representatives.
Photo source: Monaco Yacht Show