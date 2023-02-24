Monacollecte: An eco-friendly way to dispose of unwanted items

Coming up is Monacollecte, an event that focuses on collecting and sorting items that are no longer wanted or needed, but could easily find a home elsewhere.

Just in time for spring cleaning, Monacollecte is back for its second edition, giving people the perfect opportunity to drop off perfectly good items they simply don’t want or know what to do with in Port Hercule over two days: 3rd and 4th March.

The goal of the day is: “To offer Monegasques the opportunity to get rid of, at a single point, all the objects that cause them problems, either because they do not know where to put them or because they do not want to throw them away because they are still in good state,” according to Marie Berard, Deputy Director of Environmental Cleanliness at the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement or Monegasque Sanitation Company, who is hosting the event.

2022’s successful event welcomed nearly 3,000 visitors and this year’s promises to be even bigger. Many local charities, such as Fight Aids Monaco, Mission Enfants, the Monegasque Red Cross, Les Amis du Liban, Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco and the Nice Foundation, will be in attendance to snap up things they can pass on, making this an event that also has a feel-good factor. A last-minute entry is the Monaco Parents’ Association, who are collecting old school clothes in good condition to be used by the next generation of children in need.

In addition to the work at hand, there will be a number of fun activities taking place, such as the performance of funny skits, playfully called Ratatouille Rhapsody by the Compagnie Ça s’peut pas, which they call a “family and participatory show that addresses food waste and seasonal and local consumption with humour and music.” There’s also an escape game based on the story of a laboratory who has developed the Dechetivore 3000; a machine capable of eliminating waste. They want to keep it secret, so players will need to use their wits to break into the lab and find the plans in under 45 minutes.

“A virtual assistant, available on the Your Monaco app, will lead the game,” Berard explains. “This is an opportunity to introduce this new app function, which has a sorting assistant.”

The popular Mùnegu Repair Café is joining in on the Saturday, giving those who have reparable items, including clothes and small appliances, a chance to get them fixed for free.

Free compost will be available to any who turns up with a container to take it home and a stand will be set up to speak about the virtues of collective and individual composting. Several other exhibits and information stands will be dotted around the port.

The event is co-organised by the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement and the Department of Urban Waste, in partnership with the town hall of Monaco. To learn more, please click here.

