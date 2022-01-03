Weather
12 ° C
12°C
6°C
Sunny Intervals
Monday, January 3, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

43 Covid cases 2 Jan, 33 hospitalised - 15 res, 6 in ICU - 1 res, 369 home monitored, 4,742 recoveries, 39 deaths, 938 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

By Stephanie Horsman - January 3, 2022

The gruelling 2021 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas, but it was Monaco Yacht Club registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over two days and 12 hours.

It wasn’t the fastest race time the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has ever clocked, but it was good enough to awards a prize after two days of brutal conditions. With its Monaco flag, Peter Harburg’s Black Jack was the first to cross the finish line in the notoriously tough event, winning with a time of two days, 12 hours, 37 minutes and 17 seconds.

Organised by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia since 1945, and supported by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania, the 2021 version put racers through their paces with relentless seas, shifting winds and strong opposing currents.

The course, which runs for 628 nautical miles (1,163 km) is traditionally hailed as one of the world’s hardest due to choppy seas, often accompanied by severe weather. This year’s race saw 36 of the 88 competitors forced to retire.

Benoit Falletti (Rolex Australia), Peter Harburg and Mark Bradford. Photo credit: Rolex/Andrea Francolini

In the slowest time since 2004, Black Jack had been in a three-way battle down Tasmania’s east coast beating out LawConnect, who came in second, and third place SHK Scallywag 100.

“It was tough in the beginning. The first 30 hours were pretty rugged,” Black Jack skipper Mark Bradford said. “We had a tough race with both the other (supermaxis). We dropped Scallywag at the end for a bit but she came back and LawConnect was right there the whole way.”

Black Jack Sail No: 525100, Owner: Peter Harburg, Skipper: Mark Bradford, Design: Reichel/Pugh 100. Photo credit: Rolex/Andrea Francolini

Black Jack claimed line honours for the Sydney to Hobart back in 2009 under the name Alfa Romeo, finished fifth in the 2019 edition of the race, and came in a close second to Wild Oats XI in 2018, missing the top spot by a mere 28 minutes.

Owner Harburg was not on the boat this year, saying he would “let the crew do what they do best”, but greeted it at Constitution Dock in Hobart after their win.

 

Photo credit: Rolex/Andrea Francolini

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleOnlooking Clement sees AS Monaco progress in cup

Editors pics

December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

0
December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: AS Monaco mid-season review

Despite a difficult start to the season, Nico Kovac’s men are still fighting on all fronts, and the second act holds much promise.

0

daily

January 3, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Stephanie Horsman

The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.

0
January 3, 2022 | Local News

Onlooking Clement sees AS Monaco progress in cup

Luke Entwistle

Decimated by Covid and injury, AS Monaco still managed to ease past Quevilly-Rouen in the Coupe de France on Sunday to seal their place in the round of 16.

0
January 2, 2022 | Local News

Monaco records 39th Covid victim

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has unfortunately marked the start of the new year with the death of a 73-year-old resident.

0
January 2, 2022 | Local News

“We owe it to our society”, Prince calls for solidarity in 2022

Cassandra Tanti

In delivering his annual New Year’s Eve speech, Prince Albert has told the people of Monaco that, through solidarity, “2022 will be another step forward on the path to a fairer and more humane pre-pandemic world”.

0
MORE STORIES

Government organises Sciences Po Winter School 

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Monaco has just completed its seventh year of Winter School in conjunction with the Sciences Po Menton campus, only this year, all classes were held virtually for the first time ever.

MEB creates new post to widen international...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Monaco Economic Board has created a new position of Executive Director General, a role that has been filled by Guillaume Rose.