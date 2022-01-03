Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Monday, January 3, 2022
The gruelling 2021 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas, but it was Monaco Yacht Club registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over two days and 12 hours.
Photo credit: Rolex/Andrea Francolini
Decimated by Covid and injury, AS Monaco still managed to ease past Quevilly-Rouen in the Coupe de France on Sunday to seal their place in the round of 16.
The Principality has unfortunately marked the start of the new year with the death of a 73-year-old resident.
In delivering his annual New Year’s Eve speech, Prince Albert has told the people of Monaco that, through solidarity, “2022 will be another step forward on the path to a fairer and more humane pre-pandemic world”.