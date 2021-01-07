Monaco’s cable car project under review

Thursday, January 7, 2021
31 new Covid cases on 6 Jan. brings total to 978: 15 hospitalised: 3 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 128 home monitored, 773 recoveries, 4 deaths
Photo illustration by Socri
In an effort to lighten the traffic load in the Principality, the government is looking at a new cable car service to connect different neighbourhoods, though many questions still remain.
The vaccine rollout is being accelerated amid a worrying rise in Covid cases in the Principality. It comes as a second vaccine – Moderna – has just been authorised for use in Europe.
A 94-year-old woman has become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Principality.
People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.