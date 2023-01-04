Monaco’s Davis Cup opponent revealed

Monaco will face the Dominican Republic in a Davis Cup World Group II play-off at the Monte-Carlo Country Club at the beginning of February, it has been announced.

The tie will take place across two days – 4th and 5th February – at the Monte-Carlo Country Club (MCCC) in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and the Monégasques will be cheered on by a home crowd for the fixture, with the event being open to the public.

It is the first time that the two sides have met. They face off in a play-off tie that has ramifications for the fixtures later this year. Should Monaco win, they would be fully integrated into the World Group II, with matches within this group set to be played in September of this year.

The two-day event will consist of four singles matches and one doubles match. The players that will form Monaco’s squad for the Davis Cup match are yet to be revealed.

Monaco saw their chances of promotion from the World Group II dashed against Lebanon in September 2022. A team consisting of Valentin Vacherot, Lucas Caterina, Hugo Nys and Romain Arneodo lost 3-2 on the hard court of Zouk Mosbeh. They will now fight for their survival in the group next month.

Photo by Monaco Life