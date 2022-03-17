Monaco’s economic rebound of 2021

Thursday, March 17, 2022
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A Q4 report by the Principality’s statisticians IMSEE shows that Monaco’s revenue, excluding financial and insurance activities, exceeded €16 billion in 2021 for the first time ever, while the average property price per square metre hit a new milestone of €52,000.
Photo by Monaco Life
Monaco welcomed three new ambassadors this week: Ronald Flores Vega, Senate Barbara Masupha and Ahmed Bahiya.
The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.
The French Presidential election has a final list of 12 candidates vying for the top spot. Amongst those is incumbent President Emmanuel Macron who is promising to be “President as long as he has to.”
The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.