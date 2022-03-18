Weather
17 ° C
17°C
8°C
Light Cloud
Friday, March 18, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

51 Covid cases + 1 death 17 Mar, 7 hospitalised - 4 res, 237 home monitored, 9,646 recoveries, 53 deaths, 621 incidence rate, 71%.6 vaccinated

Monaco’s European adventure ends in a whimper

Monaco’s European adventure ends in a whimper

By Luke Entwistle - March 18, 2022

A lacklustre draw against Braga (1-1) on Thursday consigned the Principality side to a 3-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa League as the walls came crashing down on a season that promised so much.

The fans at the Stade Louis II left no room for mis-interpretation as they unfurled their pre-game banner, which read, “Qualification or holidays: it’s up to you to decide”. Crashing out of the Coupe de France and losing ground in the fight for the Champions League spots, it was clear that this was a do-or-die moment in AS Monaco’s season.

In losing, many now believe their season has met a premature end and, with no prospect of silverware, fans must now console themselves with a scrap for the Europa League/Conference places for the remainder of the season – not exactly blockbuster.

It was not simply the defeat, but the manner of it that grated with many of those in attendance. Post-match, Phillipe Clement defended the desire of his players, saying, “The motivation was there, but the belief seeped away after the first goal. There was the possibility to do more. To come back, you need to score first, and score quickly. After the goal, the intensity dropped.”

It was once again Abel Ruiz who scored in the opening minutes during the first-leg, who haunted Monaco once again. His deflected shot mid-way through the first-half wrong-footed Alexander Nubel to give Braga what felt like an unassailable three goal advantage on aggregate.

During an expletive-ridden post-match press conference, Nubel was clearly disappointed with the goal, as well as the way the game panned-out, but didn’t believe he could have done more to keep the shot out. “At the end of the day, I couldn’t do any more. I tried everything,” he said.

Following that setback, Monaco seemed unwilling to change their approach. Given the wealth of attacking talent on the field, one can’t help but think that, offensively at least, they aren’t the sum of their parts. Whether they are building slowly through the phases or playing direct long-ball football, the outcome was the same. This has been a recurring theme in recent weeks as Monaco have failed to break low-blocking sides.

The long-ball football in particular was met with strong disapproval from the home fans. The insistence of the Monegasque centre-backs to repeatedly launch easily-repellent long passes was met with jeers in the second half – the definition of madness is doing the same thing time and time again and expecting a different result. While the tactic worked wonders against Lyon’s high-line a few weeks ago, it never looked like causing any issues for Braga’s low defensive block.

The second-half was played at a fairly pedestrian pace that more closely resembled a pre-season friendly than arguably Monaco’s most important match of the season. A triple substitution, which saw the introduction of Aleksandr Golovin, Myron Boadu and Guillermo Maripan failed to spark a revival.

With Monaco’s fate sealed, fans began heading for the exits with 25 minutes to spare, though those who stayed made their disapproval known when Axel Disasi thundered in an equaliser in the final moments.

Those boos were amplified in volume at the full-time whistle, whilst a modified version of the pre-game banner now just read “holidays”, providing a visual representation of their anger. When the stands had emptied completely, the banner took on a symbolic resonance of a season that ended prematurely.

Having tasted European football, Clement told Monaco Life that there is much work to be done if they are to travel the continent next season. “Everything is still possible, but you have to react, that is clear. We can’t have our heads down. We have to respond in the 10 matches, not only against PSG, but in the nine matches after.”

With the visit of champions-elect PSG on Sunday, those signs of revival will have to appear under the toughest, most pressurised of circumstances.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articlePrince Albert and twins mark St. Patrick’s day at Irish Library

Editors pics

March 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco’s economic rebound of 2021

A Q4 report by IMSEE shows that Monaco’s revenue, excluding financial and insurance activities, exceeded €16 billion in 2021 for the first time ever, while the average property price per square metre hit a new milestone of €52,000.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

This is FLEX, Venturi’s new space rover

Venturi Astrolab, a strategic partner of Monaco-based Venturi, has created a space vehicle called FLEX, designed for humans to comfortably explore the moon, Mars and beyond.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

Call out for young musical talent

The MC Summer Concert is returning after a two year hiatus, and organisers are putting out a call to young artists to be part of the show.  

0
March 15, 2022 | Local News

Analysis: Is this Charles Leclerc’s year?

The stars could be aligning for a Charles Leclerc title challenge following promising pre-season tests. The heralding of the new era in F1, however, takes place amidst a troubling political backdrop.

0

daily

March 18, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s European adventure ends in a whimper

Luke Entwistle

With Monaco’s fate sealed, fans began heading for the exits with 25 minutes to spare, whilst a modified version of the pre-game banner now just read “holidays”.

0
March 17, 2022 | Local News

Prince Albert and twins mark St. Patrick’s day at Irish Library

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, dressed in bright green outfits, have celebrated their Irish roots with their father Prince Albert at the Princess Grace Irish Library in Monaco.

0
March 17, 2022 | Local News

Meet the new Ambassadors from Costa Rica, Lesotho and Mauritania

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco welcomed three new ambassadors this week: Ronald Flores Vega, Senate Barbara Masupha and Ahmed Bahiya.

0
March 17, 2022 | Local News

Weekend ski report: 18th – 20th March

Luke Entwistle

As we near the end of the skiing season, temperatures throughout the region are increasing, Nonetheless, there are still some great conditions and even more snow forecast, notably at Isola.

0
MORE STORIES

Christmas Kermesse on December 2, donations welcome

Local News Staff Writer -
Kermesse2011i Monaco’s annual gigantic charity jumble sale, the Ecumenical Kermesse, will be held in the Fontvieille Chapiteau on Saturday, December 2. Entry is free and the doors open at 10 am until 6 pm. There will be over 25 stalls this year including clothes, books, CDs, DVDs, antiques, plus jewellery, household items, shoes, bags, gifts and novelties. Also on hand, Spanish, Greek and French speciality stands as well as Christmas decorations. The annual tombola has over 20 prizes and tickets are just €2 each. A selection of inexpensive food and drinks will be served across the day. Donated items can be dropped off at the Chapiteau all day on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1. Access is open to cars and pedestrians. For those who can donate items, contact Merville: +377 93 15 02 89.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/christmas-is-coming-to-monaco-december-16/

Tobacco sales down slightly

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10966" align="alignnone" width="800"]Photo: ©Tomasz Sienicki Photo: ©Tomasz Sienicki[/caption] The number of cigarettes sold in France in 2016 fell by 1.2 percent to 44.92 billion. In value, the drop was 1.1 percent to €15.17 billion, according to figures from Logista France. With a price rise looming in 2017, a further reduction is expected. A price-fixing order setting the new price for cigarettes is expected be published in France’s Official Journal within the next few days. The only sector to record an increase is rolling tobacco, which recorded an increase of 0.43 percent in volume, to 9.28 billion units, in 2015. Rolling tobacco "is on the increase because it represents a legal alternative for smokers who can no longer afford to buy cigarettes, which have become too expensive," a source in the sector who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Most of the cost of cigarettes is taken up by taxes, at 80 percent, while less than nine percent goes to the tobacconist and the balance to the manufacturer. READ ALSO: Butting out in November READ ALSO: Monaco government issues flu guidelines  