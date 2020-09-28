Monaco’s football club puts historic shirts up for auction

[caption id="attachment_7660" align="alignnone" width="468"]
"No religion spread as fast as the belief in full employment, and in this roundabout way, allowed governments that had exhausted their tax and borrowing resources to resort to the phony delights of monetary inflation.” Jacques Rueff (1896-1973), 7th Minister of State of Monaco[/caption]
Within six months of succeeding his father Prince Rainier III in 2005, HSH Prince Albert demonstrated his commitment to help promote economic intelligence by launching CEPROM – the Centre for Future Studies for Monaco.
With an aim to identify innovative economic activities – “especially in the field of new technologies or in venture capital and sophisticated financial products" – CEPROM held its first seminar 18th October, 2005, at the Palace in the presence of 20 public figures from the Principality.
The Prince addressed the audience at the inaugural event saying, “As I announced during my Accession speech, in order to ensure that our country develops, I feel it is essential that new projects with high added value are instigated; projects focused particularly on the development of knowledge and intelligence.”
On Tuesday, November 8, CEPROM, along with ECAEF (European Center of Austrian Economics Foundation), has organised the I. International Jacques Rueff Conference, a discussion “On the Worldwide Collapse of the Welfare State. Will the End of a Daydream Turn into a Nightmare?” at the Oceanographic Museum.
A welcome will be given by HSH Prince Albert II and HSH Prince Michael of Liechtenstein.
The invitation-only conference, with debates in English and French, will address three themes: “Session 1 “The end of the dream,” (9 am-12:15 pm), Session 2 “Beginning of a nightmare” and Session 3 “There is a way out” (2:15 pm to 6:40 pm), and topics by guest speakers will include Unlike Socialism, the Welfare State cannot be Defined, Unintended Consequences of the Welfare State and An Inspiring Revolution: Pension Savings in Personal Accounts.
Members of CREM
(the Club des Residents Etrangers) will be in attendance. Prince Albert will host a closing reception at the palace.
Since its inception, CEPROM has held several events including discussions on how to promote Monaco as a bridgehead for Chinese investment into Europe.