Weather
Monte-Carlo, FR
broken clouds
10 ° C
13 °
7.2 °
61%
3.6kmh
75%
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Monaco’s ‘Healthy School’ objective

Monaco’s ‘Healthy School’ objective

By Stephanie Horsman - January 21, 2020

The government has revealed that Monegasque schools are conducting regular medical screenings of students with the aim of detecting certain disorders early enough to help make a difference.

The examinations, carried out by the Department of Health Action (DACA), have been found to be an effective way of identifying, and therefore managing, problems or disorders in school children. Children are not always able to explain or verbalise problems themselves, nor do they even always know a problem exists in the first place.

These exams are a stopgap for the school system to recognise certain issues in children from kindergarten all the way through secondary, including developmental, learning or medical, and are intended to help children have the most successful school experience possible.

If a problem is found, the Principality’s health promotion policy supports students who have specific physical or mental special needs.

“Early detection is essential, because school is often the first gateway to preventive medicine for the well-being of students,” said Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Social Affairs and Health.

The routine checks include screenings for sight, hearing, dental and somatic issues, psychological or behavioural disorders, signs of mental distress, growth and development issues, vaccination records, detection of language disorders in kindergarten-aged students, monitoring of students with known disabilities, and the general collection of statistical data with regard the overall health of the school population.

In addition to the regularly scheduled check-ups, DACA provides links between families, teaching staff, school psycho-social workers and doctors, offering exams on request for students who they suspect may need extra care or assistance.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWhat to do with the kids this winter
Next articleWinter auction brings in over €6 million

Editors pics

December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0
September 25, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS series: Opulence’s growing conscious

Hydroponic gardens, tennis courts and luxury dog homes are all features that superyacht designer, Dickie Bannenberg, has been asked to incorporate into his designs. “It’s a crowded market. Middle-of-the-road design is not going to shine,” Bannenberg says. But along with jacuzzis and recording studios, today’s designers are now also being tasked with developing laboratories, specialist […]

0
September 17, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Fashion designer Alessandra Vicedomini

Alessandra Vicedomini is a well-known personality in Monaco, respected for her ambition and style. She spoke to Monaco Lifeabout why she decided to leave the catwalk more than a decade ago to take over the Vicedomini family brand and how she has managed to turn it into the small fashion empire that it is today.

0

daily

January 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s ‘Healthy School’ objective

Stephanie Horsman

The government has revealed that Monegasque schools are conducting regular medical screenings of students with the aim of detecting certain disorders early enough to help make a difference.

0
January 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New facilities at CHPG amid expansion

Cassandra Tanti

Despite a massive expansion project in the works, the current Princess Grace Hospital continues to stay on the cutting edge with the introduction of new equipment and technologies. 

0
January 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco crime rates continue to fall

Stephanie Horsman

General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.

0
January 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Inside Artcurial’s winter auction

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life speaks to Artcurial Monaco Director Louise Gréther about this week’s winter auctions at the Hermitage Hotel.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco crime rates continue to fall

General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.

New year, new menu at Ômer

A new menu has arrived at Ômer, Alain Ducasse’s tantalising new Mediterranean restaurant at the Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo.