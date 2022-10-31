20 ° C
Profile
Monaco’s hospitality sector agrees minimum wage

Monaco’s hospitality sector agrees minimum wage

by: Elsa Carpenter
31/10/2022

After lengthy discussions spanning several months, Monaco’s hospitality industry has agreed to implement a minimum pay scale for workers that reflects the French system.  

On 18th October, the Monegasque Hospitality Industry Association (AIHM), the Union of Hotels, Cafés and Restaurants (HCR) and the Monaco Union of Chefs and Pastry Chefs met to sign an amendment to the Principality’s collective labour agreement that would establish concrete minimum wages for workers in hotels and restaurants.  

In an official communiqué, the Monegasque government said: “[The government] welcomes the signature of this agreement. It marks a renewal of dialogue between the parties that must continue with a view to improving working conditions in the industry.” 

 

 

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department

Most Popular

     
Prolongation of drought measures across the French Riviera
      
Photos: Discovering wine regions with the MAC
      
Monaco On Stage: 100 years of musical excellence