Monaco’s hospitality sector agrees minimum wage

After lengthy discussions spanning several months, Monaco’s hospitality industry has agreed to implement a minimum pay scale for workers that reflects the French system.

On 18th October, the Monegasque Hospitality Industry Association (AIHM), the Union of Hotels, Cafés and Restaurants (HCR) and the Monaco Union of Chefs and Pastry Chefs met to sign an amendment to the Principality’s collective labour agreement that would establish concrete minimum wages for workers in hotels and restaurants.

In an official communiqué, the Monegasque government said: “[The government] welcomes the signature of this agreement. It marks a renewal of dialogue between the parties that must continue with a view to improving working conditions in the industry.”

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department