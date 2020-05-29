Weather
Monaco's iconic SBM venues to gradually reopen

Monaco’s iconic SBM venues to gradually reopen

By Cassandra Tanti - May 29, 2020

The official unveiling of the new Casino Square on Tuesday 2nd June will coincide with the reopening of Monaco’s iconic Café de Paris, followed by a host of other SBM institutions.

The reopening of SBM-held locations began in May with the Promenade Shopping Monte-Carlo boutiques, just ahead of the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo. As wonderful as it was to see a small semblance of normality return, there was still a long way to go. All of Monaco’s bars, restaurants and gaming establishments were to remain closed until further notice.

That notice came on 20th May, when the government announced that 2nd June was the official date these places would finally be authorised to open again.  

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is planning to celebrate by inaugurating the new Casino Square on 2nd June as well as reopening the iconic Café de Paris, showing off their renovated terrace. Mada One at One Monte Carlo will also resume activities that day.

The next day will see another big reopening – the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, which will include L’Orange Verte, Blue Gin, and Cinq Mondes spa and boutique, though no sauna or hammam will be available due to health reasons. The reopening of the Blue Bay restaurant should be announced by the end of June. Regarding the swimming pool, lagoon, fitness and sea access, their reopening will depend on obtaining the authorisation issued by the authorities. 

Friday the 5th is another banner day with the Monte-Carlo Casino and the Café de Paris Casino springing back to life. The games rooms, terraces and Le Salon Rose will be ready to welcome visitors once again.

The following Friday, fans of Bar Américain and Le Grill at the Hôtel de Paris can rejoice, as they are the next to reopen. It is also anticipated that this day, the 12th June, will see the Monte-Carlo Beach Club’s return, though the official word on this is still pending.

On Tuesday 16th June, Buddha Bar reopens, and the 24th sees Coya Monte-Carlo inviting guests back.

The final reopenings are the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, which is on track for 3rd July, and the Hermitage Hotel, which is hoping to have doors open by 8th July. All dates are subject to the evolving health situation.

As safety precautions are on everyone’s minds at the moment, SBM has implemented a vast laundry list of new measures to ensure the health of patrons and employees alike. The lounges, bars, spas and restaurants have been reorganised to protect the public, whilst still maintaining the top-drawer service and quality expected from the group.

“The resumption of our activities related to games, hotels and restaurants, well-being, shopping and entertainment is an eagerly awaited moment for the Group,” said Jean-Luc Biamonti, President of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and our employees. So that the most exclusive destination in Europe is also the safest, we have taken all the necessary measures in compliance with government directives, for the serenity of our customers.”

 

 

