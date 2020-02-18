Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
8.2 ° C
10 °
5.6 °
66%
3.6kmh
0%
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health

Monaco’s Medieval adventures

Monaco’s Medieval adventures

By Stephanie Horsman - February 18, 2020

Knights in shining armour, clashes between heroic warriors and gallant chivalrous acts were alive and well for one day only last Saturday at the Buhurt Prime medieval combat championships played out under the Chapiteau in Fontvieille.

Ten international teams gathered for the event which featured ten-minute rigorous combats. Groups of five against five opponents battled it out in a modern medieval showdown where hand to hand combat ruled and swords, shields and axes flew with wild abandon in a specially made round arena reminiscent of times long since passed.

The armour and weaponry were completely historically accurate, crafted according to designs from the Middle Ages. The fighters had one goal: to stay on their feet. To hit the ground meant the player was vanquished. In addition to the need to stay upright against opponents, they also had to avoid obstacles, such as fallen comrades, in the ring.

The protective gear worn by the fighters was not allowed to be taken off at any time during the matches. The rules on this were stringent and the referees extremely attentive, ensuring no one got seriously injured.

By the time the combatants reached the semi-finals, they had already endured a long day of fighting, but the excitement of the spectators ratcheted their intensity up a few notches. The last four teams standing were Bear Paw, Old Friends, Western Tower and White Company.

Bear Paw took out Old Friends and Western Tower defeated White Company, leading to an all-Russian finale. In the end, it was Bear Paw who came out the victors, followed by Western Tower with Old Friends taking third.

Buhurt Prime was sponsored by Monaco’s boutique jeweller Vitale 1913, who created the medals and awards for the exciting competition.

“We were excited to sponsor this event for different reasons,” Alberto Vitale told Monaco Life. “Firstly, both my grandfathers – Alberto Vitale and Domenico Brizio – were knights for the Catholic Church, and secondly I personally believe that, in our era, we should remember the value of the Middle Ages.”

 

 

Photos by Max Voshchanov

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMiss March: bespoke fashion with a kick
Next articleSaving the Med’s heritage sites

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 18, 2020 | News

Hundreds join in Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk

Cassandra Tanti

The 9th edition of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk has been a huge success, with close to 200 participants dressing in pink and supporting a very important cause.

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Monaco auto show to feature new technology cars

Stephanie Horsman

The exciting future of automobiles and new transport technologies will be showcased during the Automobile and Mobility Innovation Show 2020 at Port Hercule.

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Saving the Med’s heritage sites

Stephanie Horsman

Major accomplishments in preserving the Mediterranean’s rich cultural heritage will be the focus of the upcoming RIMM meeting, which brings together experts from several different fields of study. 

0
February 18, 2020 | News

Monaco’s Medieval adventures

Stephanie Horsman

Knights in shining armour, clashes between heroic warriors and gallant chivalrous acts were alive and well for one day only at the Buhurt Prime medieval combat championships played out under the Chapiteau in Fontvieille.

0
MORE STORIES

Town Hall digitalises registry

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1819" align="alignnone" width="600"]Photo: mairie.mc Photo: mairie.mc[/caption] Monaco’s Town Hall has completed the digitalisation of all its birth, marriage and death records since 1900, a process that started eleven years ago. Written records actually date back as far as 1546 and work on transferring this data into digital form continues. The Marie points out that not only does the digitalisation of records allow much easier access online but also helps preserve the original paper records. Anyone wishing to access the records for the last 116 years could do so by consulting the link that follows. There is a small charge for copies of each record: Consultation des registers ancients  Also as part of the city’s modernisation of its administration, from August 1, tickets for the Jardin Exotique can be purchased online from the garden’s homepage.
Clotilde Ferry, Counselor at the Permanent Mission of Monaco to the United Nations © DR

UN Monaco plays role on issues relating...

Local News Staff Writer -
Clotilde Ferry, representing Monaco at the UN, participated in the Committee on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs on Children's Rights Issues.