Thursday, February 18, 2021

19 new Covid cases on 18 Feb. brings total to 1,835: 45 hospitalised: 25 resident + 8 in ICU: 5 resident, 107 home monitored, 1,610 recoveries, 22 deaths

Monaco’s most famous hotel receives 2nd five-star rating

By Stephanie Horsman - February 18, 2021

The Hôtel de Paris has been given a five-star rating for the second year in a row by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Awards, another nod to the hotel’s €600 million makeover.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas and it has just released its 2021 Star Awards, giving Covid-weary would-be travellers something to look forward to.

And the Hôtel de Paris, a local landmark with a pedigree to match, has made the cut for the second year in a row.

The hotel has accommodated the rich and famous for more than 150 years, hosting myriad events including Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace’s wedding dinner.

In 2014, the hotel underwent a major renovation, costing €600 million and taking four years to complete. The modernised version was just as resplendent as the former, with Architect Richard Martinet’s tree-lined open-air courtyard, new rooftop villas and a second Alain Ducasse restaurant.

The upgraded hotel put the grande dame back on the radar of many, including the Forbes Travel Guide, which sends inspectors to stay at a hotel for three days and two nights. The inspectors are anonymous, they pay their own way and do not alert the staff of who they are.

They have a 900-strong list of standards they check for, as diverse as health-conscious meal choices, quality interior decoration and staff uniform design. Above all, though, they look for customer service, constituting 75% of a hotel’s rating, while 25% is based on the facilities.

The Hôtel de Paris was given the highest rating, five stars, for its exceptionality.

The 63rd annual list features 283 Five-Star, 576 Four-Star and 438 Recommended hotels; 73 Five-Star, 136 Four-Star and 77 Recommended restaurants; and 90 Five-Star and 200 Four-Star spas worldwide.

 

Photo by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

 

Editors pics

February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0
January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
December 22, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

0
December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

Combas exhibit opens August 7 at Grimaldi...

Culture Staff Writer -
combasMore than 100 of the most vibrant and provocative paintings of prolific French artist Robert Combas will be displayed in a thrilling exhibition in Monaco, which opens next week. The collection of Robert Combas’ art will be showcased by Laurent Strouk at the Grimaldi Forum from August 7th until September 11th. The paintings, handpicked from Combas' oeuvres d’art from the 80s and 90s, are all based on themes close to his heart: love, women, war, religion, mythology, music and genre scenes. Combas, who was born in Lyon in 1957, is regarded by many as one of the most important and prolific artists of today. He is also considered as one of the founding fathers of the artistic movement La Figuration Libre, a term coined by BEN in the beginning of the 80s. His paintings address a multitude of topics, and with each work his imagination has been allowed to run wild, without any limits. It is often easier to describe his works of art using a plethora of adjectives than actually decipher what the painting is about. They are free, colourful, grotesque, funny, sensual, violent, historic, multi-faceted, energetic, and spontaneous; but they are also much more intelligent and conceptual than they appear at first glance. Combas’ extraordinary talent was spotted in 1980 by the then director of Le Musée de Saint-Etienne, Bernard Ceysson, when he was studying for his National Diploma in Fine Arts in Saint-Etienne. Since then Combas has had expositions in Holland, Germany, Italy and New York, where he was invited to display his paintings in a gallery belonging to Italian-American contemporary art dealer Leo Castelli in 1983 and 1986. Combas also participated in two exhibitions, one in New York and the other in Paris, which challenged the work of the La Figuration Libre movement with the American artists Keith Haring, Jean Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf. Speaking in the early 80s, Combas claimed: “Figuration Libre is about doing what we want, as much as we can, as personally and as freely as possible." This spontaneous approach to painting has remained his way of life and of art, but in a career spanning 35 years, his work has grown and become more complex because Combas has never got to the point where he would like to stop. Laurent Strouk has been a long-term admirer of Combas’ ‘explosive creations’ and he believes the up-and-coming exhibition in Monaco will be an “explosion of joy, of colours, of energy and vitality”. Exhibition details, including opening hours, can be found at grimaldiforum.com