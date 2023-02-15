Monaco’s next Davis Cup opponent revealed

Speaking at the presentation of the Monte-Carlo Masters last Friday, the director of the event, David Massey, revealed that Monaco’s Davis Cup team will face Ecuador in the Davis Cup later this year.

The tie will take place in September, it has been announced, although no exact date has been given for the encounter, which will take place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune Cap-Martin. Monaco secured their place in Davis Cup Group 2 with a serene 4-0 victory over the Dominican Republic earlier in February.

The current generation of Monaco players are arguably the finest that the Principality have seen. Hugo Nys recently reached the Australian Open final in doubles, whilst Lucas Caterina has won six singles titles on the ITF pro circuit tour. There is also great hope for 14-year-old Lenny Petit, who last year competed in the Monte-Carlo Junior Masters.

Ecuador will be a tough opponent and can count on 102-ranked Emilio Gomez to cause Monaco plenty of problems. However, the Principality side’s home-court advantage is significant, as was demonstrated less than a fortnight ago.

Before the Davis Cup tie, the Principality’s players have a packed schedule, with Nys in particular set to compete in all of the Grand Slams this season. There is also the not-so-small matter of the Monte-Carlo Masters in April, and in light of Monaco’s recent performances, the competition’s director Massey said that he expects players representing the Principality to go deep into the tournament.

Photo of Monaco’s Davis Cup team by Monaco Life