Monaco’s Philharmonic to provide Dubai Expo music

[caption id="attachment_31085" align="alignnone" width="2048"]Photo: Facebook Conseil National de Monaco[/caption] National Council President Stéphane Valeri held the first press conference of the 2018-2023 term on Tuesday, May 15, which was dedicated to housing. “The lines are moving,” said Valeri, referring to discussions with the Government, in particular during the Plenary Study Commission on May 8, that have made progress on a number of crucial issues. This will allow the National Council to consider exceeding 700 new homes, against 800 required in the projections. “But there is still a lot to be done,” he added, “and we have to go from good intentions to concrete actions on several projects.” Several topics were discussed during the conference, many of them of a technical nature. Substantively, the creation of Mobility Assistance while a new Plenary Study Commission will be established with the Government to advance the various ongoing projects in the housing sector. Also present from the National Council was Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, Vice-President, Franck Lobono Chair of the Housing Committee, Christophe Robino, Chair of the Committee on Social Interests, Balthazar Seydoux, Chair of the Finance Committee and the representative of the National Council at the Observatory of Commerce, Corinne Bertani).https://monacolife.net/national-council-president-strengthens-teams-with-key-women/