Weather
Monaco, MC
broken clouds
15.1 ° C
18 °
13 °
72%
10.8kmh
75%
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Monaco’s Philharmonic to provide Dubai Expo music

Monaco’s Philharmonic to provide Dubai Expo music

By Cassandra Tanti - December 18, 2019

The Monaco Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will be filled with beautiful music supplied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Kazuki Yamada of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic has been asked to record the musical score, entitled Monegasque Fantasy and composed by Dédé Truqui. 

The score mixes modernity with tradition and follows several themes. His Homage to Princess Grace has a distinctly Irish flare, the Homage to Prince Rainier utilises sounds from earlier times, and The Rise of Prince Albert II focuses on today and the future. Additionally, there is a farandole, a lively Provençal style tune, that gives a nod to both the Monaco national anthem and to Hereditary Prince Jacques.

Dédé Truqui is best known for his collaborations over the years with Aimé Barelli at Le Sporting. He is locally renowned for his love of regional traditions, which he expresses through his music, poems, drawings and parodies.

The music, like the Pavilion itself, will highlight all the many facets of the Principality, a 360° perspective of Monaco.

The architectural design of the Monaco Pavilion in Dubai 2020

The Monaco Pavilion is being touted as “a kaleidoscopic experience that will reveal new perspectives” and will feature replicas of the quaint streets of the city as well as a Garden of Opportunities, which features the warmth and sunshine the Principality is so known for.

The Expo 2020 Dubai takes place from 20th October 2020 to April 2021 and is the first World Fair Expo ever held in that region. Nearly 200 participating countries will gather over a six month period to celebrate culture, collaboration and innovation on a grand scale.

 

Top photo: © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMoscow Ice Show comes to Monaco
Next articleGovernment approves free bus trial

Editors pics

December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
December 3, 2019 | News

Monaco’s Christmas Village blanketed in ‘snow’

The theme of this year’s Christmas Village, White Christmas, will be played out in three different ‘Nordic’ villages at Port Hercule in Quai Albert 1er. From Friday 6th December until Sunday 5th January 2020, the magic of Christmas will be on display for young and old to enjoy. The annual Monaco Christmas Village will feature […]

0
November 29, 2019 | News

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0

daily

December 18, 2019 | News

Government approves free bus trial

Cassandra Tanti

The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.

0
December 18, 2019 | News

Monaco’s Philharmonic to provide Dubai Expo music

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will be filled with beautiful music supplied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra.

0
December 18, 2019 | News

Moscow Ice Show comes to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The Moscow Circus on Ice comes to Monaco this Saturday for two spectacular performances.

0
December 18, 2019 | News

AS Monaco eliminated from BKT League Cup

Cassandra Tanti

Despite all the hard work and great effort, AS Monaco was knocked out of the BKT Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday night after a disappointing defeat to Lille.

0
MORE STORIES

National Council welcomes progress on housing

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_31085" align="alignnone" width="2048"]Photo: Facebook Conseil National de Monaco Photo: Facebook Conseil National de Monaco[/caption] National Council President Stéphane Valeri held the first press conference of the 2018-2023 term on Tuesday, May 15, which was dedicated to housing. “The lines are moving,” said Valeri, referring to discussions with the Government, in particular during the Plenary Study Commission on May 8, that have made progress on a number of crucial issues. This will allow the National Council to consider exceeding 700 new homes, against 800 required in the projections. “But there is still a lot to be done,” he added, “and we have to go from good intentions to concrete actions on several projects.” Several topics were discussed during the conference, many of them of a technical nature. Substantively, the creation of Mobility Assistance while a new Plenary Study Commission will be established with the Government to advance the various ongoing projects in the housing sector. Also present from the National Council was Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, Vice-President, Franck Lobono Chair of the Housing Committee, Christophe Robino, Chair of the Committee on Social Interests, Balthazar Seydoux, Chair of the Finance Committee and the representative of the National Council at the Observatory of Commerce, Corinne Bertani).

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/national-council-president-strengthens-teams-with-key-women/  

Until Sun. June 11 – Exhibition: “Hercule...

Local News Staff Writer -
Until Sunday 11 June, 10 am to 6 pm, Nouveau Musée National – Villa Paloma: Exhibition: “Hercule Florence. The New Robinson”. Information: +377 98 98 48 60