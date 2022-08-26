Monaco’s traditional picnic U Cavagnetü returns

After two years of postponement due to Covid, Monaco’s end-of-summer picnic, U Cavagnetü, is back and being held at Princess Antoinette Park in September.
One of Monaco’s many lovely traditions is an annual picnic held in early September to mark the turning point between summer and back-to-school and work. In the Monegasque tongue, it is called U Cavagnetü and it is reserved for those of Monegasque nationality and their families as a time to gather for an evening of fun and frivolity.
The Princely family is usually in attendance, including appearances by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who will be marking the end of their summer holidays before starting school again.
The event is also environmentally conscious, featuring recycling bins and recyclable appetiser cups. People are also asked to bring reusable or recyclable plates, cups and silverware as part of their personal picnics.
This year, the party is being held on 3rd September and access to the event begins at 5:15pm for a 6pm start. The evening opens with a mass celebrated on the Parc Omnisports Ground and will be followed by a picnic with musical accompaniment provided by the choir of U Cantin d’A Roca and by a Jazz Quartet, led by Lionel Vaudano, professor at the Rainier III Academy.
From 5pm on the 3rd, access to the Monaco bus network and parking in the Jardin Exotique car park will be free on presentation of the Monegasque identity card or invitation.
Access to the site, Princess Antoinette Park, will be closed to the public from 29th August to 7th September for set up and break down of the event, but the kiosk and the mini-golf course, located in the lower part of the park, will remain open, except on the day of the event. Entry will only be via the entrance located on Boulevard de Belgique.
