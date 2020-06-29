Monaco’s tree treatment begins

[caption id="attachment_3080" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Monte-Carlo Padel Master[/caption]

In Monaco, a country that traditionally places great importance on sport, everything is ready for one of the great events of the padel season, the Monte-Carlo Padel Master, a stage of the World Padel Tour (WPT) championships, which will take place from September 6 to 11. This tournament, first held in September last year, will therefore consolidate its presence on the sporting scene and confirm Monaco as an unmissable venue on the WPT’s annual calendar for the thousands of amateurs and professionals who follow all of the stages of the circuit every year.

A major innovation for the 2016 event is the Fabrice Pastor Trophy, which will be awarded to the winners of the Monaco Master. The trophy was exclusively created by the jewellery company Cartier for Mr Fabrice Pastor, founder of the Monte-Carlo International Sports Company, the organisers and promoters of the Monte-Carlo Padel Master.

The world’s best male and female players will gather at the Fontvieille Big Top, the multipurpose venue that will be specially adapted for the occasion. Two courts will be set up – an indoor court for the tournament matches and a PRO-AM, and an outdoor court to be used for warm-ups for the players and various other activities.

The 2016 event will also include a women’s tournament, like the other Masters on the circuit, with the first women’s matches to take place in the Soleil Padel Club in Beausoleil.

Fabrice Pastor, Managing Director and Promoter of Monte-Carlo International Sports, initiated this major project. As an entrepreneur who has been a padel player for several years, he is committed to help develop this sport in the Principality and worldwide. Monte-Carlo International Sports also sponsors professional players, opening a padel club on the Côte d’Azur and supporting women’s padel.

Tickets are on sale on the event’s website.