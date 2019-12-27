Monaco’s women leading sustainable fashion

Monaco Life presents the story of the Principality’s intergenerational female-led fashion design community and its vision of merging sustainability with the runway.

Monaco can look forward to more sustainable fashion design in the future, with the Monegasque Fashion Council (Chambre Monegasque de la Mode, CMM) supporting designers who promote sustainability in the Principality.

2019 has been filled with new innovations in sustainable fashion by young Monaco community members. Just last year, then-student Ines Bensala was named ‘Young Designer of the Year’ at Monaco Fashion Week, while she was in her final year at the International University of Monaco. Now, in a leadership position at the CMM, she has continued to grow her fashion line with sustainability in mind while inspiring a new generation of designers.

During European Week for Waste Reduction, consciousness fashion was at the centre of a collaboration and fashion show. With the encouragement of Kate Powers and Stars’N’Bars Eco Hub, Ms Bensala organised a ‘Zero Waste Fashion’ event, offering a space for young designers to collaborate. Run in partnership with IUM MBA student Lauren Coles, students from the International School of Monaco were invited to volunteer and learn more about fashion from CMM.

The event featured a sustainable fashion show supported by CMM President Federica Spinetta, a free ‘No Waste’ shop and up-cycling sewing lessons to educate the community about how to reduce waste and support sustainable fashion. Ms Spinetta and Ms Bensala also organised a runway show featuring the brands Inessa Creations and Beach and Cashmere, who featured uniquely upcycled fashions made from recycled materials. LAVACØPENHAGEN, a Monaco-Copenhagen based outerwear brand, launched its unique eco-capsule collection, called the Ocean Collection, with fabric made from recycled sea waste, sourced by award-winning startup LuxSeaTex.

ISM students were able to see how a fashion show is executed and learned about the elements of design from LAVACØPENHAGEN designer Katia Bessmertnaia. Monaco’s close-knit community provides a supportive network for the fashion industry in the Principality. This became more evident the following week, when ISM students had a sustainable fashion show of their own.

On 29th November, the cafeteria space at the International School of Monaco was full of supporters, excited for the school’s first charity fashion show. Eleventh year students Marie-Lou Goeminne and Jacqueline Frederiksen waited nervously as parents, peers, and teachers filled the room to support their fashion show, raising money for the Mothers of Africa charity and Centre Maternelle charity. With the help of the school’s Philanthropy Club and SheCanHeCan, the girls and a group of peers organised a fashion show, a bake sale and live performances to entertain guests.

“We were supported by our teachers, Alex Lloy and Adrian Bax White, and head of the PTA Alexandra Likierman,” said Ms Goeminne.

The event was fully planned and staged by the group of 11th year students and exemplified a level of professionalism gained through the rigorous education offered from ISM. The student fashion show was edgy. Upcycle clothing reminisced of rock and roll, as the soundtrack relayed edgy music. A slideshow in the background showed a mix of photographs of the students’ planning and practicing for the fashion show. The audience watched as their vision to support charity with sustainable fashion became real.

Monaco can look forward to an exciting fashion season ahead. It will be a hard-working winter, as young designers in the Principality prepare for Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, held from 14th to 18th May 2020, under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Top picture: Marie-Lou Goeminne (far right) and other 11th year ISM students after a successful sustainable fashion show