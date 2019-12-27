Weather
Monaco, MC
clear sky
7.8 ° C
10.6 °
5 °
65%
5.7kmh
0%
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Saturday, December 28, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Monaco’s women leading sustainable fashion

Monaco’s women leading sustainable fashion

By Cassandra Tanti - December 27, 2019

Monaco Life presents the story of the Principality’s intergenerational female-led fashion design community and its vision of merging sustainability with the runway.

Monaco can look forward to more sustainable fashion design in the future, with the Monegasque Fashion Council (Chambre Monegasque de la Mode, CMM) supporting designers who promote sustainability in the Principality.

2019 has been filled with new innovations in sustainable fashion by young Monaco community members. Just last year, then-student Ines Bensala was named ‘Young Designer of the Year’ at Monaco Fashion Week, while she was in her final year at the International University of Monaco. Now, in a leadership position at the CMM, she has continued to grow her fashion line with sustainability in mind while inspiring a new generation of designers.

During European Week for Waste Reduction, consciousness fashion was at the centre of a collaboration and fashion show. With the encouragement of Kate Powers and Stars’N’Bars Eco Hub, Ms Bensala organised a ‘Zero Waste Fashion’ event, offering a space for young designers to collaborate. Run in partnership with IUM MBA student Lauren Coles, students from the International School of Monaco were invited to volunteer and learn more about fashion from CMM.

CMM President and designer Federica Spinetta preparing models for the sustainable fashion show

The event featured a sustainable fashion show supported by CMM President Federica Spinetta, a free ‘No Waste’ shop and up-cycling sewing lessons to educate the community about how to reduce waste and support sustainable fashion. Ms Spinetta and Ms Bensala also organised a runway show featuring the brands Inessa Creations and Beach and Cashmere, who featured uniquely upcycled fashions made from recycled materials. LAVACØPENHAGEN, a Monaco-Copenhagen based outerwear brand, launched its unique eco-capsule collection, called the Ocean Collection, with fabric made from recycled sea waste, sourced by award-winning startup LuxSeaTex.

ISM students were able to see how a fashion show is executed and learned about the elements of design from LAVACØPENHAGEN designer Katia Bessmertnaia. Monaco’s close-knit community provides a supportive network for the fashion industry in the Principality. This became more evident the following week, when ISM students had a sustainable fashion show of their own.

Katia Bessmertnaia and Lauren Coles in coats from the Save the Ocean Collection

On 29th November, the cafeteria space at the International School of Monaco was full of supporters, excited for the school’s first charity fashion show. Eleventh year students Marie-Lou Goeminne and Jacqueline Frederiksen waited nervously as parents, peers, and teachers filled the room to support their fashion show, raising money for the Mothers of Africa charity and Centre Maternelle charity. With the help of the school’s Philanthropy Club and SheCanHeCan, the girls and a group of peers organised a fashion show, a bake sale and live performances to entertain guests.

“We were supported by our teachers, Alex Lloy and Adrian Bax White, and head of the PTA Alexandra Likierman,” said Ms Goeminne.

The event was fully planned and staged by the group of 11th year students and exemplified a level of professionalism gained through the rigorous education offered from ISM. The student fashion show was edgy. Upcycle clothing reminisced of rock and roll, as the soundtrack relayed edgy music. A slideshow in the background showed a mix of photographs of the students’ planning and practicing for the fashion show. The audience watched as their vision to support charity with sustainable fashion became real.

Monaco can look forward to an exciting fashion season ahead. It will be a hard-working winter, as young designers in the Principality prepare for Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, held from 14th to 18th May 2020, under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco.

 

Top picture: Marie-Lou Goeminne (far right) and other 11th year ISM students after a successful sustainable fashion show

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCountdown to Circus Festival
Next articlePlastic items make 2020 banned list

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0

daily

December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

NYE festivities

Cassandra Tanti

To mark the arrival of 2020, the Monaco City Council is organising an evening of musical entertainment on 31st December at Port Hercule, in addition to extended hours at the Christmas Village.

0
December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

Prince’s foundation helps Bangladesh cope with climate change

Cassandra Tanti

‘When the Rain Falls’ program, backed by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is changing the lives of people in Bangladesh by empowering locals with the means to adapt to the climate emergency.  

0
December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

Legends of rally on show

Cassandra Tanti

A collection of the finest rally cars from the past 60 years have gone on show for the first time ever at the car museum in Monaco.

0
December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

Countdown to Circus Festival

Cassandra Tanti

This year’s Monte Carlo International Circus Festival will honour horses, with some of the world’s finest specimens, including Arab horses and Spanish stallions, set to grace the Big Top in Fontvielle. In just over two weeks, the Principality will once again become the circus capital of the world by hosting the 44th Monte Carlo International […]

0
MORE STORIES

Africa Eco rally drivers cross border without...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27180" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Africa Eco Race Photo: Africa Eco Race[/caption] Competitors participating to the 10th edition of the Africa Eco Race, which started from Monaco on December 31, have managed to cross the buffer zone separating Morocco and Mauritania. And despite threats from Polisario, the guerrilla group fighting the Moroccan government, the 2-week Monaco-Dakar rally headed on Monday, January 8, to its final destination in Senegal without encountering any problems, the yabiladi news website reports. After 12 days, the 14 competitors participating to the Africa Eco Race, an annual rally event organised in North Africa, in response to the cancellation of the 2008 Dakar Rally linking Monaco to the Senegalese capital, arrived on Monday in Boulenouar, Mauritania. The racers did not encounter any problems crossing the Moroccan and Mauritanian border, a passage which was supervised by United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaddad, Polisario’s Coordinator with MINURSO, told the Spanish radio station La Cadina Ser that the rally’s organisers did not inform or coordinate with the Polisario Front. Last week, the separatist movement openly threatened to stop the Africa Eco Rally and prevent the competitors from crossing the Guerguerate area “in case they provoke us by carrying a Moroccan flag”. [caption id="attachment_27181" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Africa Eco Race Photo: Africa Eco Race[/caption] A week ago Wednesday, the front prevented participants in the UAE Desert Challenge from entering Mauritania, stopping them for more than one hour. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that he was deeply concerned about recent increased tensions in the vicinity of Guerguerat in the Buffer Strip in southern Western Sahara between the Moroccan berm Berm – a sand wall which is 12 times the length of the Berlin Wall and second in length only to the Great Wall of China – and the Mauritanian border. He said that regular civilian and commercial traffic should not be obstructed and no action should be taken which may constitute a change to the status quo of the buffer strip and called the two parties to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid escalating tensions. Representing 27 different nationalities, drivers of 34 bikes, 1 quad, 35 cars, 9 SSV and 12 trucks will travel from Morocco and Mauritania before crossing the finish line at Lac Rose in Senegal on Sunday, January 14.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/africa-eco-race-starts-at-11-am-from-monaco-port/

Prince Albert visits Calabria

Local News Staff Writer -
Prince Albert II has visited San Demetrio Corone in Calabria, Italy, as part of regular travels to the territories historically linked to Grimaldi family.