MonacoTech sends out invite to new innovators

MonacoTech, the Principality’s start-up incubator is looking for companies to recruit for their upcoming 18-month support programme in targeted industries ranging from fintech to biotech to eco-friendly.

The organisation currently backs some 20 dynamic young businesses, but it is looking to add to this number and has launched a new application phase for budding companies in the greentech, fintech, bio/medtech, yachting/bluetech and digital fields. Counting among its alumni some of the Principality’s biggest success stories – Pineappli, YouStock, YachtNeeds and SkyDeals – MonacoTech is a unique entity in the region and describes its role as a “selective start-up incubator that propels innovation in Monaco”, but on a personal scale and with a personal approach.

On offer is a personalised 18-month support programme featuring workshops with industry pros, events, networking opportunities, peer sharing, and state-of-the-art premises all designed to help companies get an edge in this competitive environment.

Interested parties can apply online until 25th November. If successful in this first round, companies will be asked to participate in a 20-minute interview and present their ideas to a select jury.

Those with the most promise can look forward to joining MonacoTech in March 2023.

To apply or for more info, please visit, www.monacotech.mc.

Photo supplied by MonacoTech