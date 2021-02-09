Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new Covid cases on 8 Feb. brings total to 1,665: 59 hospitalised: 34 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 140 home monitored, 1,403 recoveries, 20 deaths

Monegasque and Russian Esports teams unite

Monegasque and Russian Esports teams unite

By Cassandra Tanti - February 9, 2021

AS Monaco Esports has partnered with Gambit Esports to launch the AS Monaco Gambit team, whose professional players will play on the Fortnite and Dota 2 stages at the highest level.

Gambit Esports is owned by Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), a Russian digital, media and telecommunication service.

A total of eight players (three on Fortnite and five on Dota 2), accompanied by a four-person staff, will wear the AS Monaco diagonal jersey, including Mark “letw1k3” Danilov and Ilya “Toose” Chernishov, two of the most successful Russian players on the Fortnite title. AS Monaco becomes the first football club to enter this major esports discipline which is popular among hundreds of millions of gamers around the world.

In addition to participation in the competitions, whose debuts for the AS Monaco Gambit team are scheduled for 11th February on Fortnite (FNCS Chapter 2 season 5) and 14th February on Dota 2 (ESL One CIS Online season 1: upper division), the agreement provides for several joint operations, with the organisation of fan experiences when the health situation permits. A line of co-branded products will soon be available online as well in MTS shops in Russia.

“We are delighted to launch this partnership with Gambit Esports,” said Oleg Petrov, Vice-President and CEO of AS Monaco. “The creation of our joint team, AS Monaco Gambit, allows us to take a new step in this sector by joining forces with a reference on the international Esports scene.”

The Russian businessman added: “Esports is a very fast-growing market and an important pillar of our digital development. This orientation responds to a twofold objective: to enable us to diversify our activities by addressing a different, young and highly connected audience, while supporting the club’s internationalisation strategy by developing our presence in key territories.”

The creation of the AS Monaco Gambit team also marks the first Russian Esports club to establish a relationship with a foreign team.

“The partnership with AS Monaco will allow us to offer a unique experience to football and sports fans,” said Irina Semyonova, Head of the MTS Esports Department. “This is a great opportunity to develop our activities.”

AS Monaco and Esports

In 2016, AS Monaco was one of the first French football clubs to embark on the Esports adventure. Since then, Monegasque players have represented the princely colours on several games and have notably shone on PES. Since last July, the club has won its second consecutive eFootball.Pro title, a European competition bringing together FC Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

This season, the club is competing in PES, Fifa and now Fortnite and Dota2.

MTS and Gambit Esports

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) made its entry into Esports in 2018 with the acquisition of Gambit Esports – one of most established esports organisations in Europe. Gambit is currently represented in six gaming disciplines – Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Dota 2, Apex Legends and Valorant. Gambit’s teams have repeatedly won the World and European championships, as well as silver and bronze medals in major international competitions.

 

 

(Monaco Life with ASM press release)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHow technology helped Monaco manage Covid
Next articlePrincely couple lead virtual kick-off of rugby qualifier

Editors pics

February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0

daily

February 9, 2021 | Local News

Princely couple lead virtual kick-off of rugby qualifier

Cassandra Tanti

A handball between the Prince, Princess and rugby player Mathieu Bastareaud has marked the official presentation of the Monaco Rugby Sevens Qualifier Tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

0
February 9, 2021 | Local News

Monegasque and Russian Esports teams unite

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco Esports has partnered with Gambit Esports to launch the AS Monaco Gambit team, whose professionals will play on the Fortnite and Dota 2 stages at the highest level.

0
February 9, 2021 | Local News

Monaco-based team poised to join F1 grid

Stephanie Horsman

A new entry to the Formula One club called the Monaco F1 Racing Team is set to be the first to join the circuit in several years and the announcement is causing a stir in the racing world.

0
February 9, 2021 | Local News

Courchevel gets around lift-ban

Stephanie Horsman

Luxury ski resort Courchevel has been given the green light to open a blue slope during the February break, but skiers won’t be taking a lift. Instead, they’ll have to access it by car.

0
MORE STORIES
Miralem Pjanic playing poker.

Gaming comes to Monaco’s top party scenes

Local News Staff Writer -
This summer the Sun Casino will operate pop-up gambling facilities in flagship establishments in the Principality, which SBM says is a first in Europe.

Hiroshima survivor shares story with Monaco

Local News Stephanie Horsman -

A rare survivor of the nuclear blast that effectively ended World War II in the Pacific has spoken to a group of mesmerised students and staff members at Lycée Albert I.

Organised by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), The high school’s history and geography class were told the incredible and sad true story of what happened immediately after the event.

Noriko Sakashita was only two years old on 6th August 1945 when her hometown of Hiroshima was almost entirely destroyed by a nuclear weapon dropped by American forces. Her home was located a mere kilometre and a half from the point of impact, and the fact she survived at all is nothing short of miraculous.

She is known as a “Hibakusha”, Japanese for victim of a nuclear attack, and was heavily wounded by the blast, being thrown several metres in the air and suffering cuts on her forehead caused by falling debris. She was later exposed to “black rain” during the evacuation process, the fallout in the aftermath of an atomic explosion where a poisonous mixture of ash and radioactive particles fall to earth.

Ms Sakashita has been travelling on the latest expedition of the Global Voyage for a Nuclear-Free World’s Peace Boat to raise awareness of the human cost of nuclear weapons and to call for the ratification of the Treaty of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Following her visit to the school, she was welcomed by HSH Prince Albert II at the Prince’s Palace where she shared her experience with the Sovereign.

Photo: Noriko Sakashita at Lycée Albert I / Communication Department- Michael  