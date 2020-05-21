Weather
News

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monegasque boats sanctioned in French waters

By Cassandra Tanti - May 21, 2020

Yachts flying the Monegasque flag have been given official authorisation by maritime decree to travel or stopover in French territorial waters.  

France and Monaco have had longstanding reciprocal agreements on many things, due largely in part to the fact that France surrounds Monaco on three sides, making these agreements beneficial to all concerned.  

The one side of Monaco not enrobed by France borders the sea. So, it seems only logical that the Principality and France would have cause to give each other certain access to the territorial waters of the other.

By a maritime decree dated 18th May, the French have granted rights to Monegasque vessels in their waters, and conversely, boats bearing the flag of France have the right to navigate and stopover in Monaco.

Stopovers at the port and at anchor are limited along the coastline to a maximum distance of 54 nautical miles, about 100km, from the ports of Monaco for French craft.

For the moment, pleasure craft looking to moor are still subjected to the current rules regarding lockdown and deconfinement in each individual municipality. Sailors must therefore appeal to the town hall before assuming they will be welcome in port. Additionally, a call by VHF or phone must be made by any vessel entering French waters.

 

 Photo: Waters off Cannes, Pixabay

 

 

Editors pics

May 20, 2020 | News

Leclerc new face of Armani

Without even putting his foot down in an F1 racing car this year, pilot Charles Leclerc is having a pretty stellar time with massive eSport success and now landing a gig as the new face of Giorgio Armani.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0

May 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

FEDEM calls for lift on firing ban, telecommuting

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises (FEDEM), has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework which were instated during lockdown.

0
May 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monegasque boats sanctioned in French waters

Cassandra Tanti

Yachts flying the Monegasque flag have been given official authorisation by maritime decree to travel or stopover in French territorial waters. 

0
May 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The buzz on World Bee Day

Cassandra Tanti

For the third consecutive year, World Bee Day has been celebrated across the globe to heighten awareness about these special creatures and the major role they play in the environment.

0
May 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

Cassandra Tanti

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0
Monacology leaves a lasting impression on youth

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Something as simple and festive as a helium balloon is actually very dangerous to sea life. This is just one of the lessons kids learned at Monacology.

Music student kept watch gift

Local News Staff Writer -
giftbox Monaco’s criminal court has heard that a gifted music student from Beausoleil diverted a valuable watch and failed to give it to the intended recipient. His godfather had asked the young man, now twenty, to hand the watch to his music teacher as a gift. However, the student kept the watch for himself. He was found guilty of a breach of trust and fined €7,000. The godfather, in his eighties, is very close to the young man’s family and is recognised as his biological father, the court was told.

