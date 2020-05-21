Monegasque boats sanctioned in French waters

Thursday, May 21, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises (FEDEM), has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework which were instated during lockdown.
Yachts flying the Monegasque flag have been given official authorisation by maritime decree to travel or stopover in French territorial waters.
For the third consecutive year, World Bee Day has been celebrated across the globe to heighten awareness about these special creatures and the major role they play in the environment.
In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.