Monégasque crews impress in J/70 World Championship

Teams from Monaco finished second in two categories in Saturday’s J/70 World Championship, organised for the first time by the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM)

On the Riviera’s waters, there was no stopping Swiss boat Découvertes, captained by Killian Wagen. The boat, which has already won the Primo Cup this year, blew away the competition in the Open category, leaving the rest of the pack in a race to be best-of-the-rest.

That award was secured by Monégasuqe boat Leonteq – captained by Pierrik Devic – which on home waters put in a great performance to secure second, ahead of American boat Relative Obscurity.

Post-race, Devic expressed his shock at the incredible performance. “It was a huge surprise, but it is the result of all the hard work I’ve put in with my crew the past year. It was an amazing field with big names in sailing and we are very proud to come 2nd, which we owe to the professionalism of our crew and our consistency,” he said.

Monaco also finished on the podium in the One Pro category. Australian boat Vamos, captained by Tim Ryan comfortably secured the victory ahead of Monaco’s Junda, captained by Ludovico Fassitelli.

In the Corinthian category, the Swiss once again reigned. Quarter2eleven, captained by Nick Zeltner took the victory ahead of the Spanish boat Marnatura, captained by Luis Bugallo.

Following the event, YCM Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi said, “It’s a real pleasure and honour to hold such an event. That hasn’t happened since 1976. Above all, it was great to see our Monaco crews shine.”

For nautical aficionados in the Principality, there are more races to enjoy in the coming weeks. Act 1 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter series begins on 3rd November, whilst two YCM boats will compete in the Route du Rum, which begins in St Malo on 6th November.

Photo by YCM