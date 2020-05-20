Monegasque icon needs your support

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
One of Monaco’s most precious institutions, the Oceanographic Museum, is in need of support as the Covid-19 crisis strips the tourist-dependant attraction of crucial funds.
All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules.
Sylvie Biancheri speaks to Monaco Life about how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the Grimaldi Forum, an institution which generates €68 million in spin-offs for the Principality.
The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra recently released a special lockdown performance titled ‘Someday we’ll all be free’, supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco.