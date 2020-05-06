Monegasque nationality growth

Thursday, May 7, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 81 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photo: Shutterstock
The population of native Monegasques hit 9,486 in 2019, a slight rise over the previous year.
After seven weeks of stringent confinement, the government is slowly loosening measures in order to jumpstart life in the Principality again.
A large number of children will not be returning to classrooms this academic year, despite the reopening of schools in less than a week.
On Friday night, the Battle of the Buildings came down to two Monegasque neighbourhoods vying for the top spot and a shot at winning 600 pizzas for their residents.