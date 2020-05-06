Monegasque nationality growth

READ ALSO

Monaco's bomb squad was called out on Thursday afternoon after a passenger found a package, the size of a shoebox, apparently left on a seat and raised the alarm. At about 2:30 pm, police and members of Monaco's specialist bomb squad boarded the bus, which had pulled over at a bus stop on boulevard d'Italie. Every precaution was taken and the bus evacuated. Half an hour after the alarm was first raised, the all-clear was given once the security team found that the suspicious box was empty. In other travel news: Over the Easter weekend, trucks will be banned on French highways from 10 pm on Saturday, April 15, until 10 pm on Monday, April 17. In Italy, the prohibition will start earlier, from 2 pm until 10 pm on Friday, April 14, from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday, from 9 am until 10 pm on Sunday and Monday, April 17.