Monegasque passport gets a makeover

Friday, February 12, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
18 new Covid cases on 11 Feb. brings total to 1,735: 51 hospitalised: 31 resident + 10 in ICU: 7 resident, 144 home monitored, 1,455 recoveries, 20 deaths
The validity of Monegasque passports has been extended to 10 years under new changes that also includes enhanced security.
The government announced on Friday that a new system of producing Monegasque passports will come into effect from 1st March. In addition to modernised visuals and enhanced security, the passport’s validity will be doubled from five to 10 years, and attract a new price of €90.
There is no change in passports for those under 18 and valid passports remain usable until their expiry date.
As authorities make the switch, passport requests will not be processed between 22nd and 26th February, says the government, except in urgent and exceptional circumstances.
Passport applications filed on or after 1st March must utilise the new forms which will be posted one week prior.
The government directs any queries to the Passport Office, General Secretariat of the Government, by phone at 98 98 82 18 or by e-mail at sgg@gouv.mc.
Photo supplied by the Government Communication Department
Protecting Monaco’s citizens has always been a priority of the public service, but its members have been safeguarding the population in a completely unexpected way for a few months now.
The validity of Monegasque passports has been extended to 10 years under new changes that also includes enhanced security.
Four more students from FANB have tested positive for Covid, forcing the temporary closure of a troisième class. It is the second class from the school to be sent home this week.
“What if this year, Monte-Carlo SBM made your wishes come true?” That’s the concept of a new campaign by the group behind the Monte-Carlo Casino and Monaco's luxury hotels.