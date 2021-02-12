Weather
18 new Covid cases on 11 Feb. brings total to 1,735: 51 hospitalised: 31 resident + 10 in ICU: 7 resident, 144 home monitored, 1,455 recoveries, 20 deaths

Monegasque passport gets a makeover

Monegasque passport gets a makeover

By Cassandra Tanti - February 12, 2021

The validity of Monegasque passports has been extended to 10 years under new changes that also includes enhanced security.

The government announced on Friday that a new system of producing Monegasque passports will come into effect from 1st March. In addition to modernised visuals and enhanced security, the passport’s validity will be doubled from five to 10 years, and attract a new price of €90.

There is no change in passports for those under 18 and valid passports remain usable until their expiry date.

As authorities make the switch, passport requests will not be processed between 22nd and 26th February, says the government, except in urgent and exceptional circumstances.

Passport applications filed on or after 1st March must utilise the new forms which will be posted one week prior.

The government directs any queries to the Passport Office, General Secretariat of the Government, by phone at 98 98 82 18 or by e-mail at sgg@gouv.mc.

 

Photo supplied by the Government Communication Department

 

 

Identity theft case solved after six weeks...

Local News Staff Writer -
spyware A complex bank fraud case has come up in front of the Monaco criminal court involving the extradition of a Finnish national by the German authorities, as part of an international arrest warrant issued by the Monegasque justice system. As he was absent at the hearing at the time, the criminal court had condemned by default this auxiliary nurse specialising in assistance for the disabled, handing out a sentence of one year in prison. The case centred on a fraudulent transfer order addressed to Crédit du Nord of Monaco in order to credit a bank account in Warsaw. In May 2014, a rich English woman wanted to close her offshore account at the bank. A statement showed a debit of €27,000, credited to another account of a Polish bank held on behalf of the accused. The original transfer request was for €35,000, but because of insufficient provisions, the local bank transferred the only available balance. The British client filed a complaint and the public security investigators were able to go back to the inactive account in Poland. At its latest hearing, the court heard that the defendant disputed opening the account in Warsaw and sending the email to Credit du Nord. He said that this was a clear case of his identity having been stolen after he lost his passport. Prosecutor Cyrielle Colle agreed that there was a lack of evidence and called for the gentleman in question to be acquitted. Defending counsel was pleased with the prosecutor’s approach, and pointed out that his client had been held in jail for six weeks because of identity fraud.

Fairmont hairpin

Hit and run driver released on bail

Local News Staff Writer -
A drunken motorist whose failure to stop resulted in Monaco police officers firing shots at the tyres of his car has been released on bail.