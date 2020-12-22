Monegasque tradition: Pan de Natale

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
14 new Covid cases on 21 Dec. brings total to 742: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 67 home monitored, 631 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: Mairie de Monaco
Parents can reassure their kids that Santa Claus is vaccinated and coming to town, according to America’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The newly restored ‘Virgin with the Rosary’, a 16th Century oil on canvas Italian school-style painting, has found its new home on a wall of the Cathedral of Monaco.
The Monaco Municipal Council participated in the beloved holiday tradition of receiving a blessing for their Pan de Natale, a symbol of sharing and unity linked to the Christmas season.
Government Ministers Jean Castellini and Didier Gamerdinger have met the inter-union representatives of the SBM to discuss the company's overall restructuring plan.