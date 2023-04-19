Monet in Full Light: Grimaldi Forum exhibit to feature a never-before-seen piece

This summer’s big exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum will showcase Monet’s work like you’ve never seen it before.

For even casual admirers of French impressionist Claude Monet, the Grimaldi Forum’s summer exhibit will be a can’t-miss event. Roughly 100 of his paintings gathered from all over the world in a 3,000-metre space is already a once in a lifetime experience, but add in the fact that one of the works will be on display for the first time ever, and it’s bound to be a sure-fire hit.

Running from 8th July to 3rd September, the exhibit coincides with the 140th anniversary of Monet’s first visit to Monaco and the French Riviera, and will follow the path of his career and life during his years in the region.

MASTERPIECES ON DISPLAY

The collection will include several of his masterpieces that have rarely been show together at other retrospectives. They will be a displayed in an interesting way, blending timelines and themes; curator and art historian Marianne Mathieu is aiming to give visitors a clearer picture and deeper insight into Monet’s artistic path through his work.

“Monet’s work is very coherent. From his youth in Le Havre to the last paintings in Giverny, the painter does not try to paint a motif, but rather a moment; Monet does not paint a landscape, but an atmosphere,” Matthieu said of the artist in Bon Vivant Magazine. “On the Riviera, between 1883 and 1888, this means maturity; Monet discovers himself as the painter of the series.”

MONACO AND THE RIVIERA

It was during his time on the Riviera with fellow impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir that he became obsessed with the now-famous light of the region. His old palette, better suited to the north where he lived, was thrown out the window in favour of the softer colours of his paintings of this period are known for.

SOURCED FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

The paintings displayed will come from several sources, with nearly half being on loan from the Musée Marmottan Monet. Others will come from private collections, including that of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, as well as major international institutions such as the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Columbus Museum of Art, the Denver Art Museum, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid, the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, the Von der Heydt-Museum in Wuppertal and the Fondation Beyeler in Basel.

Pre-sale tickets are only €7 if purchased before 30th June. The price thereafter is €14. For more information and to book, please click here.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo: Villas at Bordighera, 1884, Oil on canvas, 61×74 cm – Hasso Plattner Collection