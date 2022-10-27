14 ° C
Monte-Carlo Ballet goes live for #worldballetday

by: Elsa Carpenter
27/10/2022

Online and broadcast across six continents, the dancers of the Monte-Carlo Ballet company will be live on YouTube next week in celebration of World Ballet Day. 

From 10.30am on Wednesday 2nd November, Monaco’s extraordinary ballet troupe will be using its YouTube platform to stream a day of artistic excellence to viewers around the world, joining the likes of the Australian Ballet, the Royal Ballet and the Opéra of Paris in this unique online experience.  

Entirely free to watch, the #worldballetday programme will allow spectators to see behind the scenes of their favourite performances, watch interviews with celebrated choreographers and more.  

To get involved: youtube.com/BalletsdeMonteCarlo

 

Photo source: Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo

