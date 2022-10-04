Monte-Carlo Ballet reveals ambitious schedule

The 2022-23 season of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo is returning in an incredibly strong way with an impressive line up and a “major surprise” for the end of the season.
Jean-Christophe Maillot, long-time Artistic Director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, has a clear purpose for the upcoming season. He is determined to get people out of the Covid mindset and back into the theatres, and as his company’s press release states, to “restore choreographic art to the very forefront of the cultural landscape”.
To that end, and to open the season in style, the Gaithersburg Dance/Dance Compagnie Theatrehaus Stuttgart will perform 7 Sins on 10th December at the Salle Garnier, bringing together seven contemporary choreographers. Each has been charged with taking a mortal sin and turning it into a dance routine, combining dark and light in one night.
Then on 12th December, Indian dance sensation Shantala Shivalingappa will bring an eastern flair to the stage, followed on the 14th by the Kors’la Company’s haunting interpretation of Igra featuring Mattia Russo and Antonio de Rosa.
After the 2014 success of Sienna, La Veronal is back with Sonoma on 16th December. Described as “visual poetry and a primal scream”, dancers sway to the beat of drums and reconnect with the origins of universal movement in an entirely enticing way.
The Monaco Dance Forum is also back in December and will offer workshops and master classes, as well as performing a touching show for schools on the 15th using dance as an expression of joy and inclusion for people with disabilities.
As a special treat for film buffs, West Side Story will be screened on the 18th in
collaboration with the Audio Visual Institute of Monaco.
To end the year on a serious high, from the 27th to the 31st, Monte-Carlo Ballet is bringing Faust to the stage in a spectacle worthy of a year’s end. The Philharmonic Orchestra of Monte-Carlo will accompany them for these special nights.
As the New Year dawns, the momentum continues with a diverse programme, including La Belle by Jean-Christophe Maillot in the spring, featuring dancer Olga Smirnova, the Princess Grace Academy Gala, a Stravinsky tribute, and Maillot’s enchanting take on Cinderella.
As promised, a big surprise awaits in July when, on the 8th and 9th, the second edition of F(ê)Aries de la Danse returns to Casino Square, with 24 hours of parades, open air shows, workshops and exchanges with artists from around the globe.
Finally, the troupe has announced it is going back on tour, hitting cities such as Tokyo, Washington, Madrid, Brescia, Seville, Istanbul, Bari, Toulon, Nice, Venice and Barcelona.
For more information and tickets, visit the website on www.balletsdemontecarlo.mc
Photo above: Swayambhu, credit: Hector Perez