Friday, January 31, 2020

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monte-Carlo Bay penthouse goes super-luxe

By Stephanie Horsman - January 30, 2020

Dubbed ‘Suite Eleven’, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort has revealed that it will debut its new ultimate luxury “retreat” in April of this year.

Encompassing the entire 11th floor of the hotel, Suite Eleven is the most opulent of the Monte-Carlo Bay’s suites to date. Covering a surface area of nearly 200m2, this two bedroom mega-suite also boasts a generously-sized living and dining area, vast enough to accommodate 10 people comfortably and stylish enough to make guests wish it was their own. The crowning jewel though is the 21m2 terrace, offering one of the Principality’s most stunning 180º sea and coastline views.

An additional suite on the 10th floor is connected to Suite Eleven if room for additional guests is required, upping the number of possible overnight guests to eight.

Exclusive services above and beyond the standard are offered and include private chefs, spa treatments, a “cocoon bed” at the edge of the lagoon in high season, airport transfers and a personalised welcome.

Designed by Olivier Antoine, who recently renovated the Thermes Marins, his focus on natural materials and sustainable living spaces gives the suite a timeless feel, whilst incorporating the hotels’ signature colours of blue and beige throughout.

 

 

 

MORE STORIES

Monaco International Luxury Property Expo 2019

Local News Staff Writer -
On show at the Monaco International Luxury Property Expo will be properties from across the globe, including Malta, the Maldives and even Jordan.

Elton John wows at Yacht Club

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3560" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Photo: @Ferretti Group Photo: @Ferretti Group[/caption] The Monaco Yacht Club and Elton John joined forces at the weekend for a concert promoting the Ferretti Group ahead of the Cannes Yachting Festival that starts on Tuesday, September 6, and the Monaco Yacht Show, the world’s number-one super yacht showcase, which runs from September 28 to October 1. The concert, a co-production between Ferretti Group and the Yacht Club de Monaco, opened the Private Preview weekend, the unmissable event during which Ferretti Group presented its whole fleet, including six world première models, effectively kicking-off the two big luxury yacht meetings. [caption id="attachment_3555" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: @Ferretti Group Photo: @Ferretti Group[/caption] The “Blue Wonderful” event, which took place in the extraordinary setting of the YCM Marina surrounded by 30 yachts, representing all brands of the Ferretti Group, featured a private concert by Sir Elton John. Sir Elton John entertained international guests with his solo piano concert performing his most celebrated songs including “Candle in the Wind”, “Rocket Man”, “Daniel”, “Bennie and the Jets”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Circle of Life”, “Your Song” and some hits of his last album “Wonderful Crazy Night” amongst which the opening song “Blue Wonderful”. After an hour and a half of playing, the British star received rapturous applause from the 1,000-plus guests assembled on Quai Louis II and from the terraces of the Yacht Club, a building designed and built by his compatriot, Sir Norman Foster. He left the stage for the sea aboard his Riva, to a resounding salute as all the yachts in the Yacht Club’s Marina sounded their horns, a fitting tribute for someone who is passionate about yachts. Ferretti Group showcased six world premières: Ferretti Yachts 850, Ferretti Yachts 450, Pershing 5X, Rivamare, 76’ Bahamas and Custom Line Navetta 37. Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Extraordinary music and the most beautiful boats on earth together for a magic event, thanks to a unique legend of music that opened an amazing weekend filled with many previews. Sir Elton John’s concert was an incredible experience, a breath-taking night that we offered to our clients while awaiting them to visit us again during the upcoming yachting festivals in Cannes, Monaco and Fort Lauderdale.” The Yacht Club de de Monaco General Secretary, Bernard d’Alessandri, was particularly delighted: “In line with our mission to bring life to the harbour and offer moorings for superyacht owners, it has been a great pleasure working with a prestigious company like the Ferretti Group and to welcome owners from all over the world for this unique event. Through our La Belle Classe label, the Yacht Club and the Principality in general, is establishing itself as an inimitable destination for international Yachting.” (Source: Monaco Yacht Club) [caption id="attachment_3556" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Photo: @Ferretti Group Photo: @Ferretti Group[/caption]