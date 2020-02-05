Weather
2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year

Monte-Carlo Casino receives two awards

Monte-Carlo Casino receives two awards

By Cassandra Tanti - February 5, 2020

The Monte-Carlo Casino has retained its position as the world’s leading gaming venue, taking out ‘Casino of the Year 2020’ and ‘Best Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ by ICE London.

After winning the title of ‘Casino of the Year 2019’, the Monte Carlo Casino has kept its crown this year, going one better by also attaining the ‘Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ prize by the International Gaming Awards.

The awards were announced on 3rd February during the ICE London exhibition. Overall, 10 casinos who were in the running to win the title, which recognises a gaming operator that has made a significant difference in the industry through its vision, strategy and capacity for innovation. The winner was decided by a jury of 50 of the most respected members in the sector.

Pascal Camia – General Director of Gaming at SBM

“We are very pleased with this double recognition by our peers, which rewards our teamwork within the casinos of Monaco,” said Pascal Camia, General Director of Gaming for Société des Bains de Mer. “The new momentum launched in 2016 by President Jean-Luc Biamonti is promising in terms of image for the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group and contributes to making Monaco’s casinos the most exclusive gaming destination in Europe. Our employees can be proud.”

Monaco’s casinos have also been given ‘Responsible Gaming’ certification, issued within the framework of ICE London, by the European Casino Association. The certification has 75 criteria and guarantees a casino is committed to responsible gaming practices.

 

Top photo: Monte-Carlo Casino, courtesy SBM

 

Barclays specialists update clients

MONACO BANKING: Gérald Mathieu, Head of International Private Banking, at Barclays Wealth & Investment Management Monaco branch, welcomed 120 clients and prospective clients to the 2016 Investor Breakfast Conference held at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo on March 30… Mr Mathieu introduced the event by highlighting how strongly Barclays Monaco has performed over the past few years. He took the opportunity to thank the team of over 200 professionals dedicated to private clients for such an achievement. “It is the professionalism of all and particularly that of our private bankers, our investment advisors, traders and portfolio managers who all work together, as a team, to deliver the most suitable advice to our clients.” It was then mentioned how the Monaco branch covers many facets of Wealth Management ranging from Asset Allocation to Trading, from Discretionary to Advisory, from Credit to Wealth Structuring with of course a direct line to Investment, Corporate and Retail banking to ensure all banking needs are taken care of. Mr Mathieu then introduced the line-up of speakers: Philippe Gudin de Vallerin, Managing Director, Chief EMEA Economist, Investment Bank, William Krupski, Head of FX Advisory (London), and Arnaud Caussin, Head of Global Investments and Solutions (Monaco). The agenda of the conference was intended to give a global economic outlook, and to address the market turbulences and uncertainties of the past few months, but also and most importantly the opportunities and strategies identified and put in place for clients. The main objective for the speakers was to present the attendees with simple, clear ways to extract positive returns in a low-yield (and sometimes negative central banks rates), volatile market environment. Mr Krupski and Mr Caussin walked the audience through unambiguous, high conviction investment ideas, leveraging on Barclays’ distinctive FX and Investment platforms and know-how. Mr Caussin also turned to the recent performance of the Discretionary Portfolio management team with successful trades and presented portfolio hedging options and satellite investment opportunities of the moment in both FX and Structured Products. PHOTO : William Krupski, Head of FX Advisory, Barclays London, Gérald Mathieu, Head of International Private Banking, Barclays Monaco, Arnaud Caussin, Head of Global Investments and Solutions, Barclays Monaco, Philippe Gudin de Vallerin, Managing Director, Chief EMEA Economist, Barclays Investment Bank © Oznerol

China Night at Monaco Yacht Show

One of the main highlights of the Monaco Yacht Show is China Night, and this year’s gala has once again brought together a host of Chinese celebrities and local dignitaries in the Principality.  

The event, hosted by Monaco Boat Services, is now in its 7th year and has been instrumental in continuing and expanding the relations between the People’s Republic and Monaco. 

The gala dinner was held in the fabled Riva Tunnel in Port Hercule in the presence of Monaco’s Ambassador to China Catherine Fautrier, Monaco Boat Service’s President Lia Riva, Chinese actor/director Li Chen and Shanghai-born superstar singer G.E.M., who is referred to as the Chinese Taylor Swift and has chosen the Principality as the location to shoot her latest music video.

Li Chen was awarded the distinction of Ambassador to the Destination by Guy Antognelli, Director of the Tourism and Congress Board. The actor expressed his delight at staying in Monaco during his acceptance speech. 

Since the March 2019 State visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to Monaco, where HSH Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hosted an official luncheon for him and his wife, pursuing further diplomatic relations have been a priority for the Prince’s government.

Chinese interest in Monaco and the south of France has skyrocketed, resulting in a record number of tourists from the Asian powerhouse since the beginning of the year. So much so that Air China has expanded their service, operating three direct flights per week between Nice and Beijing.

   