Monte-Carlo Casino receives two awards

The Monte-Carlo Casino has retained its position as the world’s leading gaming venue, taking out ‘Casino of the Year 2020’ and ‘Best Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ by ICE London.

After winning the title of ‘Casino of the Year 2019’, the Monte Carlo Casino has kept its crown this year, going one better by also attaining the ‘Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ prize by the International Gaming Awards.

The awards were announced on 3rd February during the ICE London exhibition. Overall, 10 casinos who were in the running to win the title, which recognises a gaming operator that has made a significant difference in the industry through its vision, strategy and capacity for innovation. The winner was decided by a jury of 50 of the most respected members in the sector.

“We are very pleased with this double recognition by our peers, which rewards our teamwork within the casinos of Monaco,” said Pascal Camia, General Director of Gaming for Société des Bains de Mer. “The new momentum launched in 2016 by President Jean-Luc Biamonti is promising in terms of image for the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group and contributes to making Monaco’s casinos the most exclusive gaming destination in Europe. Our employees can be proud.”

Monaco’s casinos have also been given ‘Responsible Gaming’ certification, issued within the framework of ICE London, by the European Casino Association. The certification has 75 criteria and guarantees a casino is committed to responsible gaming practices.

Top photo: Monte-Carlo Casino, courtesy SBM