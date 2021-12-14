Weather
News

Breaking News

20 Covid cases 13 Dec, 15 hospitalised - 8 residents, 4 in ICU, 158 home monitored, 3,893 recoveries, 36 deaths, 545 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Monte-Carlo Circus Festival cancelled again

Monte-Carlo Circus Festival cancelled again

By Stephanie Horsman - December 14, 2021

Organisers of the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo have regretfully announced the postponement of the event for a second year in a row, citing the ongoing health situation surrounding Covid-19.

The International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo was due to run from 22nd to 30th January 2022 covering both the 45th Circus Festival as well as the 10th New Generation Circus. They are now hoping to return to the Big Top in Fontvieille in January 2023.

The announcement came over the weekend with a press release stating that, “In view of the actual sanitary and health conditions, this decision has been taken in accordance with the Government of Monaco and also due to the fact that the biggest Circus-Event in the world presents more than 200 artists from over 20 countries and receives a very international public.

“We sincerely regret this decision, but in view of the responsibility towards the health and security of everybody, we certainly may count on your understanding.”

The circus has been a staple of the Principality since its inception in 1974. Prince Rainier III created the event as a way to give international visibility to unique and interesting circus acts and performers. More recently, the New Generation Circus has been added under Princess Stephanie’s patronage, to give up and coming talent a platform to hone their skills and get noticed.

The Chapiteau in Fontvieille, the location of the circus, holds 3,000 spectators and a gala evening offers almost five hours of non-stop circus. The event is televised and reaches millions worldwide.

This is the fourth time the Circus has been cancelled. The first was following the untimely death of Princess Grace in 1982, the second in 1991 during the Gulf War, and now twice due to the health crisis.

Normally, tens of thousands attend the event each year and it is one of the biggest dates in the Monaco calendar. Combining the best of tradition and modernity, the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo is truly unique and special.

The cancellation is a blow to the Principality as well as to the performers, who have not been able to perform due to the global pandemic. 

 

 

 

 

