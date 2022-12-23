Monte-Carlo Circus Festival makes grand return to the stage

The world’s biggest circus festival – the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo – will soon celebrate its 45th anniversary with a breath-taking display at the iconic Big Top in Fontvieille.

After a forced pause of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the circus festival is returning from 20th to 29th January 2023 for a joyous and excitement-filled celebration.

Some of the unmissable artists set to participate in the anniversary celebrations include Peter Marvey, a world-famous magician who will amaze the audience with mind-blowing illusions, and an American artist on the tallest unicycle in the world… It’s 8.8 metres high! The festival is also welcoming back the Cassellys, the award-winning German family who proudly present a sensational three-person horseback routine, as well as acclaimed juggler Kris Kremo, who this year returns with his son for a unique and synchronised juggling performance.

The 10-day affair will also combine with the 10th edition of the New Generation Festival, which champions young and emerging talents from the circus world.

The Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo was born in 1974 thanks to Prince Rainier III, a passionate lover of circus art. In a bid to support the traditions of the circus and its families, he created the now-famous festival. This love for the circus was also shared by his daughter, Princess Stéphanie, who in 2005 was named President of the world’s largest circus festival. Passing the passion on through the generations, Stéphanie and her daughter Pauline Ducruet then created New Generation in 2012.

Ticket prices start at €20 euros, with a discount for children under 12 years, and are available to purchase now. You can reserve your place in person, by phone, or online.

For more information, please click here.

Photo credit: F. Nebinger/Facebook