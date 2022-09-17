Monte Carlo Opera season 2023 unveiled by new director, Cecilia Bartoli

It was a packed house at the Opera Garnier on Friday 16th September as opera singer Cecilia Bartoli presented the upcoming schedule for the Opera de Monte-Carlo, her first as director.

“It is with great joy that I present you my first season as director of the Monte Carlo Opera,” said Cecilia Bartoli during the presentation at the Salle Garnier. “I would like to think that it reflects the soul of this prestigious theatre, as I see it: a careful look at history but turned towards the future, a variety of styles and genres, glamour, grandeur, but also proximity; and of course the highest standards in the quality of performance, guaranteed in particular by the presence of some of the greatest names in our profession.”

Bartoli said that it was important for her to create “continuity”, and to build on the foundations of success laid by her predecessor Jean-Louis Grinda, who was also part of the 2023 season presentation.

The director, a renowned opera singer herself, then presented the 2023 programme, a journey from Monteverdi to Giordano, from 1607 to the late 19th century.

“In many ways, the passage also reflects my personal voyage, and I am proud that many of the artists I have had the pleasure of working with over the years are joining and supporting me in this new adventure, a major step in my life.”

Cecilia Bartoli will kick of the season starring in Alcina for four shows from 20th January, a musical drama in three acts with music by George Frideric Handel.

This will be followed by a “concert of the heart” of Stabat Mater for one night only on 25th January, featuring tenor Celso Albelo and soprano Maria Agresta.

In February, the Opera Andrea Chénier will be performed over four nights, an historic drama with Jonas Kaufman performing the role of Chénier.

Daniel Barenboim will take to the stage for a piano concert on 10th March. Born in Buenos Aires, Barenboim is described as a true citizen of the world whose artistic ventures are as varied as his cultural influences.

The melodramatic opera La Traviata, a Jean-Louis Grinda production created in 2013, returns for four nights in March as “a symbol of harmonious handover of power and a sign of true understanding”, according to the opera. These performances will also be an opportunity to celebrate the return of Placido Domingo to a stage he last walked on as a singer in 1980.

On 20th March, the Vienna Philharmonic will give a unique performance of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, conducted by Phillip Jordan.

By April, the Il Barbiere di Siviglia opera will feature on the Monegasque stage, a production by the Festival of Salzbourg. On 20th February 1816, just as Carnival week was approaching its climax, Giachino Rossini’s Il Barberie di Siviglia had its (eventful) premiere at Teatro Argentina in Rome. Delighting in masks and disguise, parody and the grotesque, it is permeated through and through with the spirit of carnival.

Ending the season on 17th April is the marionette opera L’Orfeo, going back to the beginnings of the history of opera. Thanks to the 200-year-old puppet company Carlo Colla & Figli, L’Orfeo, created in 1607, will appear for the first time in Monte Carlo in a form that will appeal to the most demanding music lovers, as well as the youngest spectators.

Season subscription and individual ticket pre-booking is now open by internet at www.opera.mc and mail. Former subscribers have priority on 30th September.

From Wednesday 2nd November 2022, ticket bookings will be open by telephone, at the box office and on montecarloticket.mc.

Photo above credit: Marco Borrelli, OMC