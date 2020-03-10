Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival returns

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
All of Italy is on lockdown amid attempts to contain Covid-19. People have been ordered to stay at home and seek permission for essential travel
Since 1970, the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival has showcased talented performers and creatives from the worlds of art, music, dance, cinema and theatre.
This year celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival is back with a full line up of exciting options. Visitors can expect to see exhibits, concerts, talks, classes, workshops, screenings, shows, and even a mystery tour.
The full programme is as follows.
Friday 13th March
Saturday 14th March
Sunday 15th March
Mystery tour, departing from Nice (outside the Maison du Département de Nice, avenue des Phocéens) and from Monaco (Stade Louis II, Hôtel Riviera Marriott side).
Wednesday 18th March
Thursday 19th March
Friday 20th March
Saturday 21st March
Sunday 22nd March
Wednesday 25th March
Thursday 26th March
Friday 27th March
Saturday 28th March
Sunday 29th March
Thursday 2ndr April
Friday 3rd April
Saturday 4th April
Sunday 5th April
Friday 10th April
Saturday 11th April
Photo: Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival
As Italy goes into lockdown and tourism businesses enter a tail-spin, there are calls for governments to put as much effort into halting the economic impact of Covid-19 as treating the health crisis.
French property investor The Madar Group has just bought the Port Palace from Lofti Maktouf. Their plan is to update the hotel to meet the expectations of today’s savvy young clientele.
Two eye-catching artworks have appeared in waters below the Yacht Club of Monaco. ‘The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle’ is a new installation, condemning the plastic pollution of our oceans.
Since 1970, the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival has showcased talented performers and creatives from the worlds of art, music, dance, cinema and theatre.