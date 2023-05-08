Monte-Carlo Television Festival: Golden Nymph nominees revealed

The Golden Nymph Award nominees for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival have been revealed, with 18 international competitors going for the gold.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will be back at the Grimaldi Forum from 16th to 20th June. Preparations are well underway for this 62nd edition and the nominees for the Golden Nymph Awards, the festival’s highest honours, have now been announced.

This year, 18 programmes from 12 countries have been chosen. These include three world premieres, seven international debuts and two premieres from France. The entrants’ genres range from fiction to news and documentaries, and the winners will be selected by an equally diverse jury, which will include the well-known American actor John Goodman as President of the Panel.

“Having a nomination for a Golden Nymph Award means true international recognition for a production,” says Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “We have a really strong line-up this year and are extremely pleased to see so many programmes from all parts of the world. The superb quality of the programming chosen for the 2023 Official Selection demonstrates just how our competition continues to grow in both size and global importance.”

The prizes to be given for Fiction include Best Film, Best Series, Best Creation, Best Actress, Best Actor and a Special Jury Prize. In the News & Documentaries category, they will go to the Best News Programme and Best Documentary. There will also be a Special Jury Prize.

Anglophone nominees for a Golden Nymph

The English-speaking productions in the running for a Golden Nymph include: Ten Pound Poms, a UK-Australian project from Eleven Film; The Man Who Played With Fire from the UK’s RAW; Nazanin also from the UK’s 649 Media and Channel 4; First To Stand: The Cases and Causes of Irwin Cotler from Canada’s DLI Productions; and Poker Face from the USA’s T-Street, MRC Television and Paramount.

It has been announced that the writer for hit series such as The X Files and Homeland, Howard Gordon, will be given an honorary prize presented by Princess Charlene.

In addition, this year sees the return of the Public Prize. For the second year, this award, given in partnership with BetaSeries, gives fans a chance to participate in the festival by voting for their favourite series or show, earning a prize for the one with the most votes.

The event, which celebrates the best of TV from around the world, as well as offering marketing and public relations opportunities to producers and distributors, was created by Prince Rainier III and is now under the Honorary Presidency of Prince Albert II.

Photo source: Monte-Carlo Television Festival